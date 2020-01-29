PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AAdvantage Insurance Group Hires New Sales Agent


Randy Fricke has more than 29 years of insurance experience.

Glen Carbon, IL, January 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AAdvantage Insurance Group recently hired Randy Fricke as a Sales Agent. In this position, he will be responsible for generating prospects, developing new relationships, handling existing accounts, and creating custom insurance plans to meet the specific needs of property and casualty clientele.

Fricke has more than 29 years of insurance industry experience including 14 years of owning and operating his own independent agency. He specializes in the transportation industry, providing all lines of coverage.

Founded in 2009, AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in trucking, auto, home, business, farm and life insurance. The agency serves clients in the Metro-East/St. Louis area, as well as throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. AAdvantage Insurance Group is located at 2220 S. State Rte. 157 in Glen Carbon, Ill.

“We welcome Randy’s extensive experience and look forward to all that he will achieve for our company,” said Josh Kaburick, CEO of AAdvantage Insurance Group. “He will be a tremendous asset as we move into the upcoming year and explore new growth opportunities.”

AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 120 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $200 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

For more information about AAdvantage Insurance Group, call (618) 692-4440.
