Psychological Associates Hires Project Assistant

Amanda Ruiz brings nearly 20 years of office management experience to the company.

St. Louis, MO, January 29, 2020 --(



Ruiz has almost 20 years of office management experience. Prior to joining PA, she served as an Office Manager at a behavioral health firm. Ruiz earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education degree, as well as her Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree from Texas State University in San Marcos, TX.



“Amanda is a very organized, customer-focused addition to our organization,” said Psychological Associates’ president Clay Hildebrand. “She brings an extremely experienced skillset to our 62-year-old company, and we look forward to all that she will achieve for both our clients and consultants.”



Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo.

