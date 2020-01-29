Meevo Digital Named on Clutch’s Recommended Companies List for 2020

Press Releases Meevo Digital Press Release

Toronto based development agency Meevo Digital was awarded a spot as a Clutch Leader, a list of the leading B2B service providers, for 2020.

Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2020 --(



“Being a development agency it is sometimes hard to get recognition for all the hard work and long hours we put into a project, this is why this acknowledgement means so much to us,” said Meevo Digital’s Managing Director Timothy Bramble.



The Clutch research team selected these companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Each company is grouped into one of four categories based on their specific services, and then organized by their Clutch rank.



“These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients,” said Clutch Founder Mike Beares. “As more companies highlight their leadership in the industry and build their online reputation through third-party reviews, I hope the process of finding the right service provider becomes easier for business decision makers.”



About Meevo Digital



Meevo Digital is an award-winning development agency, based in downtown Toronto, who specialize in partnering with startups, design firms and agencies with strong creative, but limited resources to execute their ideas.



They turn static designs into flawless, pixel-perfect code, and pride themselves on the quality of the development work they produce. From websites to apps, custom software to experimental projects, they have the team and know-how to deliver your vision.



Contact



Timothy Bramble

timothy@meevo.ca

416-820-7616



About Clutch



A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.



Contact



Sara Philibotte

awards@clutch.co

