Press Releases MyHubPartner Press Release

Receive press releases from MyHubPartner: By Email RSS Feeds: Hubspot Gold Agency, MyHubPartner, Adds Ben Putano of Damn Gravity as Director of Content Strategy

Lenexa, KS, January 29, 2020 --(



MyHubPartner was founded Mike Poledna, a sales leader with over 20 years experience, alongside his wife, Lacey. The 4-year-old agency provides sales consulting and full-funnel Hubspot services to fast-growing SaaS and technology companies.



Ben and MyHubPartner are teaming up to help technology companies overcome their biggest obstacle to growth: Integrating their sales and marketing efforts.



“‘Smiling and dialing’ doesn’t cut it anymore, nor does a pure inbound marketing strategy,” said Mike. “Businesses grow faster and more efficiently when sales and marketing work together.”



However, sales consulting and Hubspot services weren't enough, Mike said. MyHubPartner was still missing one key service offering: content marketing.



“As sales cycles get longer and decision-makers become more skeptical, content is the best way to provide value, prove your expertise, and ultimately, build trust,” said Mike.



Ben recognized the same challenges with his B2B technology clients. Many were struggling to grow revenue despite having great products and strong content marketing results.



“Tech companies often have trouble translating marketing success—traffic and leads—into sales success,” said Ben. “By combining our sales, content, and inbound services, MyHubPartner can help businesses bridge that gap and grow like crazy.”



Ben will continue to run Damn Gravity with a focus on unique and highly-specialized content marketing projects. Meanwhile, MyHubPartner is taking on select clients as they ramp up the agency’s new services.



“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Mike, Lacey, and MyHubPartner. As marketing and sales evolve, I believe we’ll be positioned to help a lot of innovative businesses succeed,” said Ben.



About MyHubPartner:

MyHubPartner is a Hubspot Gold Agency Partner that provides full-funnel sales and marketing services for SaaS and technology companies. The four-year-old agency is owned by Mike and Lacey Poledna. The MyHubPartner team operates remotely, but Mike and Lacey are currently based in the Kansas City metro.



About Damn Gravity:

Damn Gravity is a content marketing agency for fast-growing technology companies. Founded as WeContent by Ben Putano in 2017, Damn Gravity’s work has produced hundreds of thousands of organic visitors for clients, plus placement in Forbes, KC BizJournal, and several industry-specific outlets. Lenexa, KS, January 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ben Putano, the founder of Damn Gravity content marketing agency, is joining forces with Hubspot Gold Agency Partner, MyHubPartner, as the agency’s Director of Content Strategy.MyHubPartner was founded Mike Poledna, a sales leader with over 20 years experience, alongside his wife, Lacey. The 4-year-old agency provides sales consulting and full-funnel Hubspot services to fast-growing SaaS and technology companies.Ben and MyHubPartner are teaming up to help technology companies overcome their biggest obstacle to growth: Integrating their sales and marketing efforts.“‘Smiling and dialing’ doesn’t cut it anymore, nor does a pure inbound marketing strategy,” said Mike. “Businesses grow faster and more efficiently when sales and marketing work together.”However, sales consulting and Hubspot services weren't enough, Mike said. MyHubPartner was still missing one key service offering: content marketing.“As sales cycles get longer and decision-makers become more skeptical, content is the best way to provide value, prove your expertise, and ultimately, build trust,” said Mike.Ben recognized the same challenges with his B2B technology clients. Many were struggling to grow revenue despite having great products and strong content marketing results.“Tech companies often have trouble translating marketing success—traffic and leads—into sales success,” said Ben. “By combining our sales, content, and inbound services, MyHubPartner can help businesses bridge that gap and grow like crazy.”Ben will continue to run Damn Gravity with a focus on unique and highly-specialized content marketing projects. Meanwhile, MyHubPartner is taking on select clients as they ramp up the agency’s new services.“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Mike, Lacey, and MyHubPartner. As marketing and sales evolve, I believe we’ll be positioned to help a lot of innovative businesses succeed,” said Ben.About MyHubPartner:MyHubPartner is a Hubspot Gold Agency Partner that provides full-funnel sales and marketing services for SaaS and technology companies. The four-year-old agency is owned by Mike and Lacey Poledna. The MyHubPartner team operates remotely, but Mike and Lacey are currently based in the Kansas City metro.About Damn Gravity:Damn Gravity is a content marketing agency for fast-growing technology companies. Founded as WeContent by Ben Putano in 2017, Damn Gravity’s work has produced hundreds of thousands of organic visitors for clients, plus placement in Forbes, KC BizJournal, and several industry-specific outlets. Contact Information MyHubPartner

Mike Poledna

913-538-1401



www.myhubpartner.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MyHubPartner