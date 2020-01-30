International Magazine, GG, Features Local Brokerage Engel & Völkers South Tampa

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Top seller, Ray Alexander, franchise partner and local record holder for most expensive residential real estate sold featured.

The article features top seller, Ray Alexander, an Engle & Völkers franchise partner for South Tampa since 2008 who held a local record for the sale of the most expensive piece of residential real estate. Also included in the article is Engel & Völkers South Tampa’s luxury real estate advisor Maddy Krasne who has listed Puerto Cayo’s Oceanside Farm Residences, a private on-site permaculture farm with twenty-nine luxury residences and sixty percent green space. Alexander comments, "We are so pleased to have the opportunity to be involved in the marketing and promotion of these unique properties, particularly as they are so in tune with the current and rightful trending of farm to table and green construction development."



Global Guide Magazine, GG, is an award-winning lifestyle magazine that blends the worlds of architecture, lifestyle, design and travel with the finest real estate represented by Engel & Völkers. This quarter's GG magazine features local real estate brokerage, Engel & Völkers South Tampa, ranked a Top Workplace 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times and one of the Largest Residential Real Estate Firms in Tampa Bay by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The article features top seller, Ray Alexander, an Engle & Völkers franchise partner for South Tampa since 2008 who held a local record for the sale of the most expensive piece of residential real estate. Also included in the article is Engel & Völkers South Tampa's luxury real estate advisor Maddy Krasne who has listed Puerto Cayo's Oceanside Farm Residences, a private on-site permaculture farm with twenty-nine luxury residences and sixty percent green space. Alexander comments, "We are so pleased to have the opportunity to be involved in the marketing and promotion of these unique properties, particularly as they are so in tune with the current and rightful trending of farm to table and green construction development."

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate advisors in more than 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

Contact Information
Engel & Völkers South Tampa
Brandi Bell
727-565-7971

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



southtampa.evrealestate.com

rayalexander@evrealestate.com



