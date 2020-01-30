The Chairmen’s RoundTable Signs on Four New Sponsors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chairmen's RoundTable Press Release

Sponsorships are instrumental in connecting the organization to the San Diego business community.

San Diego, CA, January 30, 2020 --



CRT's value proposition is for its members to exchange ideas, expertise and connections with local business owners to make their companies successful and thereby contribute to the growth of the San Diego economy. Sponsors fund the non-profit’s operations and play a key role in the ecosystem that connects mentors with executives in San Diego. “Having strong and supportive sponsors in place is essential to delivering on our value proposition,” said Cory Grant, CRT Vice Chair Sponsor Development. “We have seen how the power of mentorship has helped so many companies move forward at critical junctures in their growth, and we believe each of those successes has had a positive impact on San Diego as a whole.”



Endeavor Bank is primarily owned and operated by San Diegans for San Diego businesses and their owners. The bank’s focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in the San Diego metropolitan marketplace and its surrounding areas. Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the landmark Symphony Towers building, the bank also operates a loan production office in Carlsbad. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, they build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits. www.bankendeavor.com



LourdMurray Delphi provides institutional-caliber wealth management services. They create thoughtfully designed and managed portfolios while emphasizing tax efficiency and risk-adjusted returns in an effort to help their clients preserve the wealth they have worked so hard to build. After working at a large New York-based money manager, the partners combined their diverse business and entrepreneurial backgrounds to found Delphi Private Advisors in 2009. The firm was quickly ranked as one of the 50 fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms by FA Magazine in 2010, a list Delphi has made multiple times. The partners were proud to continue to increase the capacity for adding new clients and expand the geography served through a merger with LourdMurray. The combination of LourdMurray and Delphi not only increased the depth of capabilities, but also created an expanded team committed to providing their clients with excellent investment strategies, thoughtfully engineered portfolios, rigorous day-to-day management and highly-personalized service. www.delphiprivate.com



Seamgen is San Diego’s premier digital product agency, dedicated to positively impacting the lives and experiences of individuals through the implementation and utilization of design and technology. They integrate digital experiences across mobile and web environments resulting in meaningful interactions for users. Working with funded startups, fast growth companies, and proven enterprises, the Seamgen team has extensive experience developing custom mobile and web apps that scale. The company works with companies of all sizes across numerous industries including healthcare, hospitality and automotive. Its work with startups ensures the Seamgen team stays at the forefront of technology, and its work with enterprises mandates scalable architecture and meticulous brand cohesion. Seamgen’s team of expert designers and developers craft custom software solutions that delight users and drive ROI. www.seamgen.com



WealthPoint, LLC is a boutique financial services firm that specializes in providing a holistic approach to business and life insurance advisory services with a focus on succession, exit and wealth transfer planning. WealthPoint serves affluent family groups and owners of closely held companies throughout the United States. The company’s unique process, Know your story®, helps their clients to achieve better business and personal outcomes faster, safer and easier. This unique approach combines thorough discovery, collaborative and flexible solutions, complete transparency, and an unbridled commitment to implementation and on-going support. www.wealthpoint.net



About Chairmen’s RoundTable

The Chairmen’s RoundTable is a non-profit volunteer organization composed of more than 40 current and former Chief Executive Officers, with extensive board experience and diverse industry backgrounds, and a broad base of sponsor and partner organizations. CRT mentors provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the Greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. CRT’s well-defined mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are at a strategic crossroad and are looking to gain an outside perspective on key business issues. CRT serves around 30 clients per year and to date, over 500 local companies have benefited from CRT’s mentorship. For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com. Kristi Cerasoli

619-823-8658



www.chairmensroundtable.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

CG Communications

cynthia@cgcommunications.com

858-793-2471



