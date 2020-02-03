Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wildeck, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wildeck, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Wildeck, Inc. to Showcase Personnel Safety Products at MODEX 2020

Waukesha, WI, February 03, 2020 --(



Many companies utilize elevated storage systems to maximize the potential of their facility’s space. To help ensure that workers are protected from potential fall hazards, Wildeck has developed a comprehensive line of pallet access gates that easily integrate with new and existing mezzanines, pick modules and rack systems. During MODEX’s 2020 show, Wildeck will have functioning demonstration units of its Pallet Drop Zone (DZ) Safety Gate, Finger Gate, Impact Gate and Swing Gate (equipped with the innovative EdgeAlert™ Open Gate Alarm) on display. In addition to protecting employees from safety hazards, these gates have been specifically designed to fit into areas where space optimization is key.



Forklifts, AGVs and other material handling vehicles are commonplace in manufacturing facilities and often operate in close proximity to employees. Wildeck’s Wilgard® Steel Guard Rail Systems offers three powerful choices (XTra Tough, Medium Toughness and Lighter Toughness) for protecting pedestrian traffic. Made in the USA, Wildeck’s Wilgard® products are precision formed from high strength steel and painted safety yellow to provide a highly visible protective barrier. A team of Wildeck’s facility safety experts will be on hand throughout the duration of MODEX 2020 to discuss the strategic integration of guard rail at your facility.



Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Goodyear, AZ, Wildeck, Inc. is a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International) and the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors).



Wildeck is the largest manufacturer of structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs) and safety guarding products in North America. A complete line of industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products are also available for the aviation assembly and aircraft maintenance industries. Wildeck products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, third party logistics operations, automobile dealerships, retail backrooms and many other facilities. They are sold through a dedicated and experienced network of customer-service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.



About Wildeck



Wildeck, Inc. is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, a 100% employee-owned company. Please contact Kelly Kamlager, Director of Marketing at 262-549-4000, ext. 2069, kkamlager@wildeck.com for more information on the complete line of Wildeck® products and services; visit www.wildeck.com or e-mail info@wildeck.com. Waukesha, WI, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The people that power supply chain solutions deserve a powerful level of protection and defense. To that end, Wildeck, Inc. is pleased to announce that a variety of their personnel safety products will be on display at MODEX’s 2020 show in Atlanta, GA on March 9-12. Located in booth 5014, trade show attendees are invited to come and learn how Wildeck’s durable safety solutions keep the industry and, most importantly, its people operational.Many companies utilize elevated storage systems to maximize the potential of their facility’s space. To help ensure that workers are protected from potential fall hazards, Wildeck has developed a comprehensive line of pallet access gates that easily integrate with new and existing mezzanines, pick modules and rack systems. During MODEX’s 2020 show, Wildeck will have functioning demonstration units of its Pallet Drop Zone (DZ) Safety Gate, Finger Gate, Impact Gate and Swing Gate (equipped with the innovative EdgeAlert™ Open Gate Alarm) on display. In addition to protecting employees from safety hazards, these gates have been specifically designed to fit into areas where space optimization is key.Forklifts, AGVs and other material handling vehicles are commonplace in manufacturing facilities and often operate in close proximity to employees. Wildeck’s Wilgard® Steel Guard Rail Systems offers three powerful choices (XTra Tough, Medium Toughness and Lighter Toughness) for protecting pedestrian traffic. Made in the USA, Wildeck’s Wilgard® products are precision formed from high strength steel and painted safety yellow to provide a highly visible protective barrier. A team of Wildeck’s facility safety experts will be on hand throughout the duration of MODEX 2020 to discuss the strategic integration of guard rail at your facility.Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Goodyear, AZ, Wildeck, Inc. is a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International) and the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors).Wildeck is the largest manufacturer of structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs) and safety guarding products in North America. A complete line of industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products are also available for the aviation assembly and aircraft maintenance industries. Wildeck products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, third party logistics operations, automobile dealerships, retail backrooms and many other facilities. They are sold through a dedicated and experienced network of customer-service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.About WildeckWildeck, Inc. is a subsidiary of Holden Industries, a 100% employee-owned company. Please contact Kelly Kamlager, Director of Marketing at 262-549-4000, ext. 2069, kkamlager@wildeck.com for more information on the complete line of Wildeck® products and services; visit www.wildeck.com or e-mail info@wildeck.com. Contact Information Wildeck, Inc.

Kelly Kamlager

800-325-6939



www.wildeck.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wildeck, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend