InSync Launches Totally Integrated B2B eCommerce Solution for WooCommerce to Leverage the Wholesale Industry

To bring forth the B2B merchants on the same page as B2C businesses in the eCommerce industry, India-based Digital Commerce expert has launched a brand new WooCommerce Solution - B2BeCONNECT.

Kolkata, India, February 04, 2020 --



For B2B or Wholesale businesses, WooCommerce exhibits hindrances in business processes due to the unavailability of appropriate features. Though there are various solutions built on WooCommerce that can inculcate and introduce B2B eCommerce processes, the efficiency of the workflow gets compromised significantly.



“Using B2BeCONNECT will help to overcome some major issues and push the B2B eCommerce industry into skyrocketing growth across the globe,'' said India-based Integrated B2B eCommerce expert InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd., who launched this solution.



The WooCommerce B2B solution not only comes with all the essential features to make a B2B eCommerce platform operate seamlessly but also brings the combination of the extremely important APIs (Application Program Interface) that makes all the disparate apps talk. These APIs make it possible to create a full-fledged Integrated B2B webstore. Without the APIs, the B2B solution would fail to sync all the data involved in the business process, thus leading to inefficiency in the workflow.



InSync’s "B2BeCONNECT" furnishes a B2B webstore on WooCommerce with the following features:



Advanced Account Management - allows registration of a business entity as the customer on the eCommerce store including separate contact persons



Price Lists - allows setting customer-wise base product prices



Credit Limit - allows the store owner to offer credit to its customers as a payment gateway



Volume Discount - allows the store owner to customize discounts based on order volume



Special Discount - allows the store owner to customize discounts for special occasions



Group Discount - allows the store owner to customize discounts to user groups



Quotations - this feature allows the customer to quote for a product to avail the best prices



Order Approval System - once a contact person (customer) from an account places the order in the eCommerce store, a higher authority from that account is required to approve the order. Once approved, the order placement is accepted by the store.



Favorite List - the customer can add their most wanted items in this list and avoid the hassle of searching it out every time they intend to purchase it. The items stay on the list for as long as the customer wishes.



Private Store - allows the store owner to hide/show the store to non-logged in users



The struggle in setting up an Integrated B2B eCommerce store has been in the scenario for long but now it is time to take the industry to the next level through efficient digitization. WooCommerce and B2BeCONNECT are making it happen and businesses all over the world are riding up the ladder of profit and fame.



About InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd:



InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. is a technology company based in India with the mission and vision of digitally transforming the way businesses work and deal with their data. We design, develop and integrate digital commerce solutions that accelerate growth and improve efficiency.



Shalini Saha

+91 8910277647



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



