Vanmark Welcomes Jack Grote in New Technical Sales Role

Jack is the third generation to join family-owned and operated Grote Company, Vanmark. His newly-created role is designed to supplement the already well-regarded service provided to direct customers and dealers, in addition to developing market, sales, and product opportunities.

Jack graduated magna cum laude from Ohio State with a BS in Business Administration. He served as Staff Accountant and Senior Accountant at GBQ Partners, specializing in audits, and domestic and international tax. He is a certified CPA. Prior to Vanmark, Jack spent the last six months working at Grote Company, developing a quoting solution and spearheading an aftermarket sales initiative.



Jack is the son of Bob Grote, CEO of Grote Company and Vanmark. As such, Jack is the third generation of the Grote family to join the family-owned and operated business. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jack join us,” says Grote. “To take on a variety of roles at both businesses in a short period of time truly speaks to his eagerness to learn and ability to wear multiple hats – which are necessary in a medium-sized family business. I know he’ll be successful in this position as well.”



The newly created Technical Sales role is the first outside sales position at Vanmark and is designed to supplement the already well-regarded service provided to direct customers and dealers, in addition to developing market, sales, and product opportunities.



About Vanmark

