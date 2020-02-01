PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Vanmark

Vanmark Welcomes Jack Grote in New Technical Sales Role


Jack is the third generation to join family-owned and operated Grote Company, Vanmark. His newly-created role is designed to supplement the already well-regarded service provided to direct customers and dealers, in addition to developing market, sales, and product opportunities.

Creston, IA, February 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, welcomes Jack Grote in a newly created Technical Sales role. In this role, Jack will manage and grow relationships with Vanmark’s customers, dealers, and prospects.

Jack graduated magna cum laude from Ohio State with a BS in Business Administration. He served as Staff Accountant and Senior Accountant at GBQ Partners, specializing in audits, and domestic and international tax. He is a certified CPA. Prior to Vanmark, Jack spent the last six months working at Grote Company, developing a quoting solution and spearheading an aftermarket sales initiative.

Jack is the son of Bob Grote, CEO of Grote Company and Vanmark. As such, Jack is the third generation of the Grote family to join the family-owned and operated business. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jack join us,” says Grote. “To take on a variety of roles at both businesses in a short period of time truly speaks to his eagerness to learn and ability to wear multiple hats – which are necessary in a medium-sized family business. I know he’ll be successful in this position as well.”

The newly created Technical Sales role is the first outside sales position at Vanmark and is designed to supplement the already well-regarded service provided to direct customers and dealers, in addition to developing market, sales, and product opportunities.

About Vanmark
Vanmark expertly manufactures industrial potato and produce processing equipment that optimizes in-process storage, washing, peeling and cutting processes. Learn more at vanmark.com.
Contact Information
Vanmark
Jessica Gray
614-868-8414
Contact
vanmark.com

