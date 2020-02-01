PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at SPIE Photonics West 2020


Springfield, MA, February 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Super Brush LLC will be at booth #4085 in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at SPIE Photonics West - the leading event for the photonics and laser communities. 22,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in photonics and lasers – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

“Super Brush designs and manufactures applicators and swabs for optics, critical surface applications, delicate instruments and display screens,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales.

“These applicators and swabs provide solutions to meet the needs of clean room, medical, technical, electronic, firearm & general industrial fields.”

Super Brush disposable and multipurpose applicators featuring polyurethane foam, provide even distribution or cleanup of coatings, solvents, chemicals and lubricants.

Super Brush foam swabs are lint-free, unlike traditional cotton swabs, and can be customized with:

Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse
Overall-lengths ranging from 2-inches to over 100-inches
Specified fluid delivery capacity
Colored handles for branding opportunities

Let Super Brush assist in supplying all your foam swab needs. Visit us at SPIE Photonics West, February 4-6, 2020, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, California in booth #4085.

About Super Brush LLC
For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries.
Contact Information
Super Brush LLC
Michael Lecrenski
413-543-1442
Contact
www.superbrush.com
mlecrenski@superbrush.com

