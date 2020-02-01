Press Releases Super Brush LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Super Brush LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at SPIE Photonics West 2020

Super Brush LLC will be at booth #4085 in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at SPIE Photonics West - the leading event for the photonics and laser communities.

Springfield, MA, February 01, 2020 --(



“Super Brush designs and manufactures applicators and swabs for optics, critical surface applications, delicate instruments and display screens,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales.



“These applicators and swabs provide solutions to meet the needs of clean room, medical, technical, electronic, firearm & general industrial fields.”



Super Brush disposable and multipurpose applicators featuring polyurethane foam, provide even distribution or cleanup of coatings, solvents, chemicals and lubricants.



Super Brush foam swabs are lint-free, unlike traditional cotton swabs, and can be customized with:



Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse

Overall-lengths ranging from 2-inches to over 100-inches

Specified fluid delivery capacity

Colored handles for branding opportunities



Let Super Brush assist in supplying all your foam swab needs. Visit us at SPIE Photonics West, February 4-6, 2020, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, California in booth #4085.



About Super Brush LLC

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries. Springfield, MA, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Super Brush LLC will be at booth #4085 in the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at SPIE Photonics West - the leading event for the photonics and laser communities. 22,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in photonics and lasers – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.“Super Brush designs and manufactures applicators and swabs for optics, critical surface applications, delicate instruments and display screens,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales.“These applicators and swabs provide solutions to meet the needs of clean room, medical, technical, electronic, firearm & general industrial fields.”Super Brush disposable and multipurpose applicators featuring polyurethane foam, provide even distribution or cleanup of coatings, solvents, chemicals and lubricants.Super Brush foam swabs are lint-free, unlike traditional cotton swabs, and can be customized with:Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarseOverall-lengths ranging from 2-inches to over 100-inchesSpecified fluid delivery capacityColored handles for branding opportunitiesLet Super Brush assist in supplying all your foam swab needs. Visit us at SPIE Photonics West, February 4-6, 2020, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, California in booth #4085.About Super Brush LLCFor over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries. Contact Information Super Brush LLC

Michael Lecrenski

413-543-1442



www.superbrush.com

mlecrenski@superbrush.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Super Brush LLC