John Canning & Co. Earns the 2020 Build Connecticut Award Work Done at St. Thomas More in Darien, CT

Canning Earns the 2020 Build Connecticut Award in the Specialty Interiors category for the St. Thomas More project for restoring the interior of the church, applying traditional Catholic designs and symbolism while still keeping a holistic interior.

Cheshire, CT, February 02, 2020



The Build Connecticut Awards, produced by the Associated General Contractors of Connecticut, occur every two years and recognize construction firms that have completed projects of excellence within the past three years. Principal David Riccio, will be accepting the award at the 73rd AGC of Connecticut Annual Meeting held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, CT on February 13, 2020.



Canning performed liturgical design studies and utilized decorative treatment techniques such as ornamental plaster repair, stenciling, statue restoration, freehand artwork, and architectural and exterior gilding at the St. Thomas More Church. The Canning Company also developed the overall color palette and design for the interior of the church. When approaching the modern design, it was intended to add tradition and beauty but crucial that the transition remained seamless as if the added decoration had always been in place. The project was extremely successful due to the efforts of the entire project team including Fr. Paul Murphy, Susan Lattimer, and Bob Gartelman from St. Thomas More Parish Church as well as the firm of Doyle Coffin Architecture.



