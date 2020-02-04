Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

Receive press releases from Matcha Design: By Email RSS Feeds: Matcha Design Takes Home Best of Show @ 2019 SIA Awards

Tulsa, OK, February 04, 2020 --(



Since 2003 the SIA Awards has been an opportunity of recognition and prestige for agencies that value creativity, quality, and execution. Matcha Design has been proud to be awarded at SIA since the firm began entering the competition in 2010.



The Best of Show designation is reserved for outstanding creativity, and honors the exceptional contributions those professionals who worked on the projects have made to the service industry marketing and advertising fields.



The 2019 SIA Awards Best of Show for Logo Design has been awarded to Matcha Design for its work on RED Design by brooke.



“The 2019 SIA Awards represents some of the most competitive and outstanding work we have witnessed since we first participated over a decade ago,” says Matcha’s Principle & Creative Director Chris Lo. As marketing and advertising evolve, and quality work continues to raise the bar for both consumer and industry expectation, Lo continues, “we are greatly appreciative to be a part of that positive movement.”



Awarded six Gold Awards, two Silver Awards, and one Bronze Award in categories including logo design, brochures, websites, and electronic advertising, this past year has been another proud moment in the shared history of Matcha Design and the SIA Awards.



RED Design by brooke, Logo (Gold & Best of Show)

Complete Energy Services, Brochure (Gold)

Defending Dignity, Website (Gold)

Designzo, Logo (Gold)

Financial institution, Electronic Advertising (Gold)

Promise Hotels, Website (Gold)

Defending Dignity, Logo (Silver)

Decision Tree Consulting, Logo (Silver)

First Presbyterian Church Sand Springs, Website (Bronze)



About Matcha Design

Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. Using our passion for excellence, multi-cultural background, and award winning practices, we consistently provide high-quality, custom, innovative solutions to meet the diverse marketing needs of our clients. For more information, visit us at https://www.MatchaDesign.com Tulsa, OK, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 17th Annual Service Industry Advertising (SIA) Awards recognizes advertising excellence across the industry including over five-hundred advertising agencies and 700+ institutions. This year’s competition included 1,600 individual entries, with judges awarding 121 Gold Awards, 74 Silver Awards, and 54 Bronze Awards.Since 2003 the SIA Awards has been an opportunity of recognition and prestige for agencies that value creativity, quality, and execution. Matcha Design has been proud to be awarded at SIA since the firm began entering the competition in 2010.The Best of Show designation is reserved for outstanding creativity, and honors the exceptional contributions those professionals who worked on the projects have made to the service industry marketing and advertising fields.The 2019 SIA Awards Best of Show for Logo Design has been awarded to Matcha Design for its work on RED Design by brooke.“The 2019 SIA Awards represents some of the most competitive and outstanding work we have witnessed since we first participated over a decade ago,” says Matcha’s Principle & Creative Director Chris Lo. As marketing and advertising evolve, and quality work continues to raise the bar for both consumer and industry expectation, Lo continues, “we are greatly appreciative to be a part of that positive movement.”Awarded six Gold Awards, two Silver Awards, and one Bronze Award in categories including logo design, brochures, websites, and electronic advertising, this past year has been another proud moment in the shared history of Matcha Design and the SIA Awards.RED Design by brooke, Logo (Gold & Best of Show)Complete Energy Services, Brochure (Gold)Defending Dignity, Website (Gold)Designzo, Logo (Gold)Financial institution, Electronic Advertising (Gold)Promise Hotels, Website (Gold)Defending Dignity, Logo (Silver)Decision Tree Consulting, Logo (Silver)First Presbyterian Church Sand Springs, Website (Bronze)About Matcha DesignMatcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. Using our passion for excellence, multi-cultural background, and award winning practices, we consistently provide high-quality, custom, innovative solutions to meet the diverse marketing needs of our clients. For more information, visit us at https://www.MatchaDesign.com Contact Information Matcha Design

Chris Lo

918-749-2456



www.matchadesign.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Matcha Design