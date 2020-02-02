Press Releases Westside Finishing Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Westside Finishing Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Westside Finishing Inc. Announces Korey Bell as Company President

Holyoke, MA, February 02, 2020 --(



“Like all family businesses that I’m aware of, the next generation puts their own 'stamp' on the business...and so watching Korey do that in a way that has contributed to our growth and success makes me very proud,” says Brian. Korey has been heavily involved in many changes over the course of the company’s history, including the installation of the automatic conveyor line system back in 2014.



“Growing up I was fortunate to have a great role model in my father,” Korey states. “He started this company as a one man show and over the course of nearly 40 years, grew it into one of New England’s largest powder coating job shops.” Korey mentions that he looks forward to the challenge of leading the company in the coming decades and adds, “I am confident that we have the right team in place to continue to grow and develop while maintaining our position as one of the leading metal finishing providers in New England.”



As company President, Korey will be responsible for overseeing daily production, attending industry related trade shows and conferences while working with department managers to continue to offer top quality work for incoming projects. Just recently, Westside Finishing was recognized as one of Springfield Regional Chamber’s “Super 60” winners of 2018, which celebrates the success in revenue growth for privately-owned business in the Springfield region. Among being recognized locally, Westside Finishing has continuously been named one of Products Finishing Magazine’s “Top Shops” every year since 2015, which features top performing shops throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Westside Finishing Inc. is located at 15 Samosett St in Holyoke, MA and offers custom color matching, specialty masking, silk screening, screen making and powder coating. Westside Finishing serves a wide variety of industries including electronics, lighting, special purpose machinery, lawn care equipment, indoor and outdoor furniture, small appliances, fencing and railings etc. Essentially, if it is made of metal, they can powder coat it for you and would love to help you bring your next project to life.



For more information, press only:

Korey Bell, President

413-533-4909

Korey@wsfinish.com

For more information on Product:

www.wsfinish.com Holyoke, MA, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Effective as of January 1, 2020, Westside Finishing Inc. names former Operations Manager, Korey Bell as its new company President. This announcement comes in conjunction to his father and company founder, Brian Bell’s retirement in the late spring of 2019.“Like all family businesses that I’m aware of, the next generation puts their own 'stamp' on the business...and so watching Korey do that in a way that has contributed to our growth and success makes me very proud,” says Brian. Korey has been heavily involved in many changes over the course of the company’s history, including the installation of the automatic conveyor line system back in 2014.“Growing up I was fortunate to have a great role model in my father,” Korey states. “He started this company as a one man show and over the course of nearly 40 years, grew it into one of New England’s largest powder coating job shops.” Korey mentions that he looks forward to the challenge of leading the company in the coming decades and adds, “I am confident that we have the right team in place to continue to grow and develop while maintaining our position as one of the leading metal finishing providers in New England.”As company President, Korey will be responsible for overseeing daily production, attending industry related trade shows and conferences while working with department managers to continue to offer top quality work for incoming projects. Just recently, Westside Finishing was recognized as one of Springfield Regional Chamber’s “Super 60” winners of 2018, which celebrates the success in revenue growth for privately-owned business in the Springfield region. Among being recognized locally, Westside Finishing has continuously been named one of Products Finishing Magazine’s “Top Shops” every year since 2015, which features top performing shops throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.Westside Finishing Inc. is located at 15 Samosett St in Holyoke, MA and offers custom color matching, specialty masking, silk screening, screen making and powder coating. Westside Finishing serves a wide variety of industries including electronics, lighting, special purpose machinery, lawn care equipment, indoor and outdoor furniture, small appliances, fencing and railings etc. Essentially, if it is made of metal, they can powder coat it for you and would love to help you bring your next project to life.For more information, press only:Korey Bell, President413-533-4909Korey@wsfinish.comFor more information on Product:www.wsfinish.com Contact Information Westside Finishing Inc.

Korey Bell

413-533-4909



www.wsfinish.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Westside Finishing Inc.