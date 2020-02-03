USHIO to Exhibit Photonic Solutions from Necsel, PD-LD, and Ushio Opto Semiconductors at SPIE Photonics West 2020

Press Releases USHIO America, Inc. Press Release

Ushio will display Necsel’s high-power visible lasers, which include red, yellow, green, blue, and multi-wavelength modules. Developed using patented technology, these systems have largely impacted the cinema projection and specialty lighting markets, as well as created new applications across various industries.

PD-LD’s free space and fiber coupled laser modules will also be exhibited, including PLM series power-stabilized visible and NIR modules, LML series wavelength-stabilized narrow linewidth modules, and SLM series single frequency modules. The LML and SLM series feature Volume-Bragg Grating (VBG) elements that are manufactured in-house. A variety of custom-made SMF and MMF coupled detectors and emitters, spanning the 405nm to 1650nm range used by OEMs in communication and instrumentation applications, will also be shown.



In addition, Ushio Opto Semiconductors, Inc. (UOS) is featuring HL65221DG, their new high-power red laser diode, as well as an expansion to their violet laser diode line-up. The introduction of the 400mW pulsed/200mW CW single transverse mode laser diode at 660nm will be further supported by a presentation by Masato Hagimoto on Monday, February 3, titled “Single-mode 200mW 660nm to 690nm red laser diode for sensing and medical application.”



UOS will also be promoting some of their upcoming LED products, including the SMBB850DS-1200 Series, an ultra-high power one-chip NIR emitter, as well as an addition to their SWIR LED series for infrared wavelengths (high power, standard power, and bare chip options will be available). Additionally, they will be showing their UV LED chips, which offer high power, high reliability, and improved efficiency, even at high junction temperatures.



For more information on these products, visit www.ushio.com or contact us at necselsales@ushio.com.



About Ushio America, Inc.



