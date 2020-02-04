GRABCSR Awards 2020: Top Business CEO's as Guest-List for World's First Micro to Major Business Awards in Dubai

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GRABCSR Awards Press Release

GRABCSR Awards is poised to host some of the world's top business CEOs in Dubai come November 2020.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 04, 2020



"If you look around you, from Alaska to Zimbabwe, there are new companies being birthed, new ideas being formed. All of which contributes to or is designed to contribute to the ease of life of everyone. Business awards are mostly about the success stories, the ones who made it out the top. We are not about that. We understand that people burn candles at night to work on their ideas and we want to identify the ones who managed to make it out and help them gain the recognition they need to thrive," says Joseph, the group CEO of the consortium of companies that are organization the Global Recognition Awards in Business and Customer Service Relationship (GRABCSR).



According to the US Small Business Administration (SBA), there are 627,000 (Six Hundred and Twenty-Seven Thousand) new companies that are formed every year in the US. A staggering reality is a fact that of this figure, about 595,000 (Five Hundred and Ninety-Five Thousand) do no make it through their first year. This goes to show that starting a business is not entirely the issue here, sustaining it and enduring through the building stages is. Obviously, anyone could have a fantastic idea and a good product but selling it or giving it the recognition it deserves becomes the issue.



"We understand this and we want to go out and find the companies with the greatest potential and highlight them. We want to show the world what they are doing, who is behind them and hopefully attract the technical or financial assistance they need to endure through the rough stages," continues Joseph. "Our aim with the GRABCSR Awards, and we are already working on it, is to bring some of the world's most successful CEO's like Sir. Richard Branson, Jess Besos, Jack Ma, and other CEO's to share their one cent on the way forward for ideas to go from inception, execution to success," concludes, Joseph.



