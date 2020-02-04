

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Vertical Mergers: Significant Antitrust Issues, Trends and Developments

New York, NY, February 04, 2020 --(



Event Synopsis:



In this live webcast, antitrust lawyers Kivanç Kirgiz (Cornerstone Research) and Sophia Vandergrift (S&C) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the emerging antitrust scrutiny issues in vertical mergers. They will address recent trends and developments surrounding this significant topic. They will also discuss notable court rulings and expose the ever-evolving impact of the recent trends and updates in this area of law. As experts, they will present practical tips and strategies in preventing potential blind spots in a vertical merger agreement.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



-Vertical Mergers in the 2020 Landscape – The Fundamentals

-Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments

-Potentials and Pitfalls

-Notable Court Rulings

-Practical Tips and Strategies

-What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Kivanç Kirgiz

Vice President

Cornerstone Research



Sophia Vandergrift

Special Counsel

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/vertical-mergers-2020/



About The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.



Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry. New York, NY, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Vertical Mergers: Significant Antitrust Issues, Trends and Developments. This one-hour event is scheduled on February 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET.Event Synopsis:In this live webcast, antitrust lawyers Kivanç Kirgiz (Cornerstone Research) and Sophia Vandergrift (S&C) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the emerging antitrust scrutiny issues in vertical mergers. They will address recent trends and developments surrounding this significant topic. They will also discuss notable court rulings and expose the ever-evolving impact of the recent trends and updates in this area of law. As experts, they will present practical tips and strategies in preventing potential blind spots in a vertical merger agreement.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:-Vertical Mergers in the 2020 Landscape – The Fundamentals-Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments-Potentials and Pitfalls-Notable Court Rulings-Practical Tips and Strategies-What Lies AheadSpeakers/Faculty PanelKivanç KirgizVice PresidentCornerstone ResearchSophia VandergriftSpecial CounselSullivan & Cromwell LLPFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/vertical-mergers-2020/About The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group