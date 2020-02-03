Roger Chari, Partner and Chair, LIBOR Transition Group with Duane Morris, to Speak at TKG’s Managing and Preparing for LIBOR Transition: Practical Guide Webinar



About Roger S. Chari



Roger S. Chari is a partner at Duane Morris LLP, where he focuses on a wide variety of secured lending and other finance transactions, primarily for lenders and underwriters but also for borrowers and issuers. He structures, negotiates, reviews and closes secured finance transactions for a wide range of domestic and foreign lending clients in different secured lending markets from $1.5 million to $6 billion, both in and out of bankruptcy. A significant part of Mr. Chari’s practice encompasses swaps and derivatives for financial institutions, primarily on interest rate transactions but also for currency and commodity trades. Mr. Chari is head of the firm’s new LIBOR Transition Inter-Disciplinary Group. The group draws from the firm’s broad experience in lending, regulatory, tax and other areas to guide lenders through the complex transition process. Mr. Chari is a cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School and a summa cum laude graduate of Rutgers University.



About Duane Morris LLP



Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges. For decades, Duane Morris has provided leading national and international financial institutions with a full range of legal services. From commercial loan documentation, regulatory compliance and workouts to commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy and employment law, Duane Morris offers experienced and comprehensive business and legal guidance for banking and finance clients. Guiding our client service is a simple, unwavering focus on thoroughly understanding their business and providing solutions enabling them to reach their goals. By practicing law this way, we've built strong relationships with 70% of the top 75 U.S. bank holding companies. The transition from LIBOR affects many facets of a bank’s business; Duane Morris is well-positioned to assist clients every step of the way to ensure a smooth transition.



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



