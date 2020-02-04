Alexey Surkov, Partner - Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory with Deloitte & Touche LLP, to Speak at TKG’s Managing and Preparing for LIBOR Transition Event



Alexey Surkov, Partner – Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory with Deloitte & Touche LLP, to Speak on The Knowledge Group’s Managing and Preparing for LIBOR Transition: Practical Guide Live Webcast

New York, NY, February 04, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/managing-and-preparing-for-libor-transition/



About Alexey Surkov



Alexey is a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory partner with over 20 years of experience. He co-leads Deloitte’s LIBOR Transition services (https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/regulatory/articles/libor-transition-resource.html) and leads the Model Risk Management team in Deloitte & Touche LLP. He works primarily in the areas of model risk management, quantitative modeling, valuation, and model validation. For more than 18 years, Alexey has assisted a number of clients on projects related to modeling and model validation, specializing in modeling and risk management of complex fixed income, mortgage, equity, foreign exchange, and credit products, as well as modeling of market, counterparty credit, liquidity, and operational risk at large financial institutions



About LIBOR

LIBOR impacts organizations in numerous ways, from LIBOR-based loans to core operating processes. Regulators globally have signaled that firms should transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to alternative overnight risk-free rates (RFRs). Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, has stipulated that this should happen by the end of 2021.



However, the rate is so embedded in the day-to-day activities of providers and users of financial services that completing transition will be a complex and time-consuming task which could give rise to major risks for firms and their customers.



Abstract

Effective Dec. 31, 2021, the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) will be replaced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as a primary benchmark index. The impending transition is expected to disrupt the whole market structure and pose significant challenges and risks to financial institutions.



Firms of all sizes should now start preparing for the transition’s impact to effectively guard their interests and address potential risk issues. Practitioners must also keep themselves abreast of the latest developments concerning the shift, to effectively manage critical consequences on various fronts.



In this Live Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help financial institution executives and practitioners better understand the impact of replacing LIBOR with SOFR. They will also offer best practices in preparing for and implementing the transition successfully.



Key topics include:



- LIBOR to SOFR: Why Shift?

- Recent Developments

- Potential Risks and Challenges

- Assessing the Impact on Your Organization

- Transition Implementation: Best Strategies



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/



About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com. 