Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Receive press releases from AIM Equine Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Beyond the Saddle Podcast Launches Bold New Episodes to Kick-Off 2020

Boulder, CO, February 05, 2020 --(



Beyond the Saddle is focused on sharing the journeys and advice of many different professionals within the equine industry. The goal is to reach as many aspiring equine professionals as possible through personal stories from industry leaders that will inspire, encourage, and help shape the paths of those looking to begin a career with horses.



“I have been humbled and inspired by the character of the women that I have interviewed for the podcast. Each interviewee has been willing to get vulnerable by sharing her mistakes and best advice,” said Katie Clinebell, Beyond the Saddle Podcast producer and host. “The lineup of guests for 2020 is really exciting because we will be exploring even more industry careers, from professional grooms to leaders in corporate marketing and beyond.”



The first episodes of the year (Ep. 7 and Ep. 8) featured a two-part conversation with three-day event groom and barn manager, Emma Ford. She manages Phillip Dutton's barn in West Grove, Pennsylvania; has groomed at almost every 4-star event in the world; and has been a member of the U.S. Eventing Team at multiple Olympic, World, and Pan American Games. In Part I, Ford shares what it takes to be a world-class groom, and in Part II, she offers the inside scoop on Olympic horses, Connaught and Mighty Nice.



“Emma’s episodes have set a high bar for the 2020 calendar, and I cannot wait to continue down this path as the year progresses,” concludes Clinebell.



New episodes will be available every other Wednesday with a recap episode at the end of each quarter. Listen to the Beyond the Saddle on any of the following popular podcast platforms:



EQUUS - http://bit.ly/BTSequus

Pippa - http://bit.ly/BTSrss

Spotify - http://bit.ly/BTSspotify

SoundCloud - http://bit.ly/BTSsoundcloud

iTunes - http://bit.ly/BTSpodcastitunes



About The Equine Network The Equine Network includes brands such as Dressage Today, EQUUS, EquiManagement, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal, Stable Management, US Rider, A Home for Every Horse, Hope in the Saddle, Equine.com, and more. Our award-winning brands present innovative content, engaging digital experiences, and live equestrian events designed to inform and entertain our target audiences. We attract and retain subscribers and users who are serious equine enthusiasts and industry professionals, and who have both the resources and commitment to provide the best for their horse-related pursuits and upscale lifestyles. Learn more at aimmedia.com/equine-network/.



About Active Interest Media, Inc.

One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company’s six divisions - the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group - also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions. Boulder, CO, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Beyond the Saddle Podcast heads boldly into 2020 with new episodes that highlight the diversity of career paths in the equine industry, now reaching more audiences than ever thanks to a move to Pippa as its new distributing platform and partnership with EQUUS as its website home-base.Beyond the Saddle is focused on sharing the journeys and advice of many different professionals within the equine industry. The goal is to reach as many aspiring equine professionals as possible through personal stories from industry leaders that will inspire, encourage, and help shape the paths of those looking to begin a career with horses.“I have been humbled and inspired by the character of the women that I have interviewed for the podcast. Each interviewee has been willing to get vulnerable by sharing her mistakes and best advice,” said Katie Clinebell, Beyond the Saddle Podcast producer and host. “The lineup of guests for 2020 is really exciting because we will be exploring even more industry careers, from professional grooms to leaders in corporate marketing and beyond.”The first episodes of the year (Ep. 7 and Ep. 8) featured a two-part conversation with three-day event groom and barn manager, Emma Ford. She manages Phillip Dutton's barn in West Grove, Pennsylvania; has groomed at almost every 4-star event in the world; and has been a member of the U.S. Eventing Team at multiple Olympic, World, and Pan American Games. In Part I, Ford shares what it takes to be a world-class groom, and in Part II, she offers the inside scoop on Olympic horses, Connaught and Mighty Nice.“Emma’s episodes have set a high bar for the 2020 calendar, and I cannot wait to continue down this path as the year progresses,” concludes Clinebell.New episodes will be available every other Wednesday with a recap episode at the end of each quarter. Listen to the Beyond the Saddle on any of the following popular podcast platforms:EQUUS - http://bit.ly/BTSequusPippa - http://bit.ly/BTSrssSpotify - http://bit.ly/BTSspotifySoundCloud - http://bit.ly/BTSsoundcloudiTunes - http://bit.ly/BTSpodcastitunesAbout The Equine Network The Equine Network includes brands such as Dressage Today, EQUUS, EquiManagement, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal, Stable Management, US Rider, A Home for Every Horse, Hope in the Saddle, Equine.com, and more. Our award-winning brands present innovative content, engaging digital experiences, and live equestrian events designed to inform and entertain our target audiences. We attract and retain subscribers and users who are serious equine enthusiasts and industry professionals, and who have both the resources and commitment to provide the best for their horse-related pursuits and upscale lifestyles. Learn more at aimmedia.com/equine-network/.About Active Interest Media, Inc.One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company’s six divisions - the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group - also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions. Contact Information Active Interest Media Equine Network

Katie Clinebell

(303) 253-6301



https://player.acast.com/beyondthesaddle?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AIM Equine Network Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend