The AskAnnie Podcast: Horse Girl Reviews on Products You Use

Boulder, CO, February 05, 2020 --(



“I love being able to discover new products and share longtime favorites with horse people just like me,” Kennedy says. “Another feature of the show that we implemented this past year is interviewing the individuals behind the brands including nutritionists, CEOs, veterinarians and many others who are part of the success of these products.”



Tune-in biweekly to hear the latest product review! Find the AskAnnie Podcast episode outlines online at horseandrider.com/podcasts/askannie and visit the Ask Annie YouTube channel for bonus video content. Have products you’d like Annie to review? Email her at askanniepodcast@gmail.com and they could be featured on a future episode.



Listen to the AskAnnie Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts:



Horse&Rider - http://bit.ly/askannieonhorseandrider

Pippa - http://bit.ly/askannierss

SoundCloud - http://bit.ly/askannieonsoundcloud

Stitcher - http://bit.ly/askannieonstitcher

iTunes - http://bit.ly/askannieitunes



About The Equine Network The Equine Network includes brands such as Dressage Today, EQUUS, EquiManagement, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal, Stable Management, US Rider, A Home for Every Horse, Hope in the Saddle, Equine.com, and more. Our award-winning brands present innovative content, engaging digital experiences, and live equestrian events designed to inform and entertain our target audiences. We attract and retain subscribers and users who are serious equine enthusiasts and industry professionals, and who have both the resources and commitment to provide the best for their horse-related pursuits and upscale lifestyles. Learn more at aimmedia.com/equine-network/.



About Active Interest Media, Inc.

One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company’s six divisions - the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group - also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Annie Kennedy

(303) 253-6346



https://player.acast.com/askannie?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1



