ARG Expands to Deliver IT Clarity to the Southeast

McLean, VA, February 05, 2020 --(



ARG leverages the thousands of client meetings and technology projects they complete every year to deliver IT Clarity to clients, helping them sort through the overwhelming choice and pace of change in the market to make the right technology decisions for their business. The compelling procurement model combined with a revolutionary value realization process led to over 11% market share in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia region where ARG is headquartered.



“This expansion is vital to the future vision of ARG,” said Steve Praske, ARG President. “We are thrilled to announce the official opening of our Atlanta operation. We have developed a highly successful model that delivers incredible value to our clients and we look forward to expanding to a wider client base. Additionally, we are quite fortunate to have someone as talented and respected as Ralph Hawkins on our team.” Ralph brings a wealth of executive experience to ARG, most recently serving as President of 1 Source International and previously at PGI where he built the top collaboration channel program in the industry.



“I’ve been very impressed with the way that ARG helps companies make thoughtful business decisions to adopt technology to support clearly defined business value objectives,” Mr. Hawkins commented. “A lot of companies promise that, but ARG has a process to ensure clients realize those business benefits and I’m excited to be a part of that. The values, ethics, and respect ARG is recognized for across the entire industry are the compelling reasons I wanted to join the team. I look forward to leveraging the ARG methodology and processes to bring IT Clarity to our clients in the Southeast.”



About ARG, Inc.

Contact Information ARG, Inc.

Erica Lord

703-770-2407

www.myarg.com

Erica Lord

703-770-2407



www.myarg.com



