CONTAX Achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation

CONTAX, Inc. announces its achievement of the AWS Advanced Consulting partner accreditation in the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

"We are excited to announce our Advanced Tier achievement as it shows our commitment to excellence in the area of cloud computing," said Michael Pearson, President of CONTAX. "Our forward thinking customers trust us to guide them through the fast changing world of technology and our deepening partnership with AWS allows us to offer them best in class software powered by AWS' industry-leading cloud computing. We feel that the AWS cloud offers the reliability and scalability to let our customers focus on running their businesses with SAP® instead of managing their IT resources."



CONTAX is joining other AWS Advanced Consulting Partners in having met AWS' strict requirements around knowledge, experience, and customer success.



CONTAX' customers benefit from working with an SAP Gold Partner that also has a deep understanding of the special needs and possibilities of running SAP workloads on the AWS cloud. Their customers are able to leverage the reliable and secure cloud infrastructure that AWS provides to run their businesses better.



About CONTAX Inc.



CONTAX is an SAP partner and global SAP consulting services provider. From nine locations in four countries around the world, CONTAX delivers the highest quality of SAP services for SAP implementations, SAP application managed services, and SAP support services. CONTAX is an authorized reseller and certified SAP Partner Center of Excellence support service provider.



Melissa Schaefer

1-312-475-9706



contax.com/index.asp



