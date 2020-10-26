Innovating Partners, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Ooqia Technology

Press Releases Innovating Partners LLC Press Release

Innovating Partners, LLC announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Ooqia of Nicaragua, to provide data science services for Innovating Partners go to market consulting products.

Innovating Partners will represent Ooqia portfolio of data science technology services to its clients. The addition of this strategic partnership provides Innovating Partners and its customers with the ability to fully integrate Ooqia’s Data Science technologies to enhance customers revenue market strategies.



Innovating Partners, LLC CEO Mark Acevedo stated, “We had started working with Ooqia with several of our customers in 2019 and were enjoying tremendous success. It made good business sense to formalize a partnership where our clients can benefit.”



By partnering with Ooqia, customers will be able to test their value proposition against their targeted market prior to deploying their products in the market. Ooqia’s Data Science approach reduces the unnecessary delays of getting to market by using data centric metrics to pinpoint where the areas of opportunities exist and what aligns best with the market.



The outcomes of this approach are faster time to market, tighter alignment with targeted prospects and less friction which result in faster time to revenue for our clients.



Innovating Partners helps small businesses find a path to market fit, generating new sales and revenue growth. We utilize our methodology combined with years of experience to develop a scalable business model for our clients. We earn our satisfaction by helping our clients succeed.



About Innovating Partners:



Michael Queralt

+1 (855) 947-7205



https://innovatingpartners.net



