Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Go-Forth Pest Control Press Release

Receive press releases from Go-Forth Pest Control: By Email RSS Feeds: Rapidly Growing Local Business Purchases New Corporate Headquarters

Go-Forth Pest Control purchased its new headquarters.

Greensboro, NC, February 06, 2020 --(



The 61-year-old third generation family-owned company will be relocating its corporate team and its entire Triad service branch from High Point to the new 24,000 square foot location. Currently, the company uses its 6,000 square foot Elm Street headquarters for its Corporate and Triad pest control service team, and its Triad termite team operates out of a warehouse on Nuggett Rd.



Go-Forth has worked out of the Elm Street location since 1980. In 2018, the company bought a new lakefront office in Mooresville for its Lake Norman branch and in 2019 purchased a new office for its Charlotte branch on David Cox Rd.



“Our team has been on the lookout for a new headquarters for quite some time,” explains Chase Hazelwood, owner and CEO. “Our growth means we need the additional space, of course, but also, our company culture has evolved a lot over the past several years and we wanted a space that reflects that new culture.”



Hazelwood says the new space will allow the entire corporate and Triad teams to now be under one roof, and it will feature a larger break room and multiple collaboration spaces. Those features, along with sufficient parking for the company’s entire fleet, will allow for larger on-site group meetings and parties which the company currently has to hold off-site. Hazelwood also anticipates the more modern feel of the new office and its location near the Greenway and restaurants will help retain and attract top talent to the company, which he says is always hiring. “This purchase will allow us to add to our team. We plan to hire 30% more local employees now that we have adequate space for them to work effectively,” he says.



“The energy amongst our team right now is electric,” says Leah Hazelwood, Vice President. “Everyone is proud of the success we’ve achieved together over the past several years, and now we get to visibly communicate that to our community by making a huge upgrade in our facility. Our hard-working team deserves the best workspace possible.”



Ben Kiefer, who serves as the company’s Facility Manager and Triad Regional Manager, is serving as project manager for preparing the space for an anticipated March move date. Kiefer says there are plans for lots of unique improvements to the space. “I don’t want to ruin any surprises, but our team is going to be really impressed with the vision we have for this space and the perks that will come with it!”



Go-Forth Pest Control was founded in 1959 in the North Carolina Triad. It has now grown to have branches in the Triad, Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh. It is a family owned business now with its third generation owner. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all we do, and holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, we will foster the growth of our team and our business. We will be a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a NC Triad Fast 50 company, and an Inc. Magazine Fastest Growing Company in America. http://Go-Forth.com Greensboro, NC, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Last Friday (January 31), Go-Forth Pest Control purchased its new headquarters at 4260 Piedmont Parkway in Greensboro.The 61-year-old third generation family-owned company will be relocating its corporate team and its entire Triad service branch from High Point to the new 24,000 square foot location. Currently, the company uses its 6,000 square foot Elm Street headquarters for its Corporate and Triad pest control service team, and its Triad termite team operates out of a warehouse on Nuggett Rd.Go-Forth has worked out of the Elm Street location since 1980. In 2018, the company bought a new lakefront office in Mooresville for its Lake Norman branch and in 2019 purchased a new office for its Charlotte branch on David Cox Rd.“Our team has been on the lookout for a new headquarters for quite some time,” explains Chase Hazelwood, owner and CEO. “Our growth means we need the additional space, of course, but also, our company culture has evolved a lot over the past several years and we wanted a space that reflects that new culture.”Hazelwood says the new space will allow the entire corporate and Triad teams to now be under one roof, and it will feature a larger break room and multiple collaboration spaces. Those features, along with sufficient parking for the company’s entire fleet, will allow for larger on-site group meetings and parties which the company currently has to hold off-site. Hazelwood also anticipates the more modern feel of the new office and its location near the Greenway and restaurants will help retain and attract top talent to the company, which he says is always hiring. “This purchase will allow us to add to our team. We plan to hire 30% more local employees now that we have adequate space for them to work effectively,” he says.“The energy amongst our team right now is electric,” says Leah Hazelwood, Vice President. “Everyone is proud of the success we’ve achieved together over the past several years, and now we get to visibly communicate that to our community by making a huge upgrade in our facility. Our hard-working team deserves the best workspace possible.”Ben Kiefer, who serves as the company’s Facility Manager and Triad Regional Manager, is serving as project manager for preparing the space for an anticipated March move date. Kiefer says there are plans for lots of unique improvements to the space. “I don’t want to ruin any surprises, but our team is going to be really impressed with the vision we have for this space and the perks that will come with it!”Go-Forth Pest Control was founded in 1959 in the North Carolina Triad. It has now grown to have branches in the Triad, Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh. It is a family owned business now with its third generation owner. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all we do, and holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, we will foster the growth of our team and our business. We will be a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a NC Triad Fast 50 company, and an Inc. Magazine Fastest Growing Company in America. http://Go-Forth.com Contact Information Go-Forth Pest Control

Leah Hazelwood

336-841-6111



Go-Forth.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Go-Forth Pest Control Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend