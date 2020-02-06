Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Landsberg Bennett Press Release

Michael Landsberg, Chief Investment Officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management Was Recognized on the 2020 Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Wealth List

Punta Gorda, FL, February 06, 2020

“Year after year, these rankings give strong validation of the work everyone at our firm does on behalf of our clients,” said Landsberg. He added “Putting our client’s interest first is what we have always done and our move to a 100% fiduciary, fee-only platform really resonated with clients and prospects. We feel we are in the best position to service the needs of wealthy individuals in our marketplace without the conflicts of interest that many others have.”



“It’s always nice to see that our firm who services our clients in a very small market can get national recognition for the quality of work we’re doing. It just goes to show that great client service isn’t just in the big cities,” said Landsberg.



The Forbes methodology for each state’s list -determined by SHOOK Research is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data, and revenue trends. To be considered, advisors must have a minimum of seven years’ experience. The criteria do not include portfolio performance, due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.



The Barron’s ranking methodology is based on assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and the quality of their practices. Investment performance isn’t an explicit criterion, because it is often a function of each client’s appetite for risk. In our evaluations, we examine regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus data points provided by the advisors themselves.



941.391.8000 Punta Gorda, FL, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Michael Landsberg, a founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management was recognized on the 2020 Forbes Magazine Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This year’s list spotlights over 3,000 top advisors from across the country. This is the 3rd time Michael has been recognized by Forbes Magazine in this list. He has also been recognized 7 times by Barron’s Magazine as one of the top 1200 Financial Advisors in the country as part of their State by State rankings.“Year after year, these rankings give strong validation of the work everyone at our firm does on behalf of our clients,” said Landsberg. He added “Putting our client’s interest first is what we have always done and our move to a 100% fiduciary, fee-only platform really resonated with clients and prospects. We feel we are in the best position to service the needs of wealthy individuals in our marketplace without the conflicts of interest that many others have.”“It’s always nice to see that our firm who services our clients in a very small market can get national recognition for the quality of work we’re doing. It just goes to show that great client service isn’t just in the big cities,” said Landsberg.The Forbes methodology for each state’s list -determined by SHOOK Research is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data, and revenue trends. To be considered, advisors must have a minimum of seven years’ experience. The criteria do not include portfolio performance, due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.The Barron’s ranking methodology is based on assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and the quality of their practices. Investment performance isn’t an explicit criterion, because it is often a function of each client’s appetite for risk. In our evaluations, we examine regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus data points provided by the advisors themselves.About Landsberg BennettLandsberg Bennett is a full service, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in high service wealth management and investment planning. As a fiduciary, you can rest assured that your interests are put first, all the time and on every interaction. With over $700 million in assets under management, Landsberg Bennett is one of the largest independent financial advisors who specialize in comprehensive wealth management for individuals on the west coast of Florida. www.landsbergbennett.com or 941.391.8000Media Contact- Debra CooperChief Compliance Officer941.391.8000 Contact Information Landsberg Bennett

