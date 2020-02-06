Press Releases Xometry Press Release

Receive press releases from Xometry: By Email RSS Feeds: Xometry is Heading to 3DExperience World 2020

Come visit Xometry in booth 313 at 3DExperience World February 10-12.

Gaithersburg, MD, February 06, 2020 --(



Throughout the trade show, customers can expect demos of the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine℠ which provides instant pricing and lead times on 11 manufacturing processes and over 100 materials. Xometry will also have examples of custom parts manufactured through its Manufacturing Partner Network. The company will also meet with SOLIDWORKS User Group leaders to discuss global sponsorship opportunities.



“We’re looking forward to kicking off our 2020 trade show season at 3DExperience World,” said Kathy Mayerhofer, SVP of Sales. “We enjoy providing demos of the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine℠ and meeting customers and user groups with a passion for CAD.”



Xometry offers 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, injection molding, and urethane casting. In September 2019, the company launched Xometry Finishing Service, an online platform designed for customers to source post-processing work for parts that have already been manufactured. The new platform joins Xometry Supplies to create a one-stop-shop for all custom manufacturing needs from material and tool procurement to prototyping to production to post-processing.



About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch and NASA. Gaithersburg, MD, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Xometry, the largest global marketplace for custom manufacturing, is exhibiting at 3DExperience World at Music City Center in Nashville, TN on February 10-12.Throughout the trade show, customers can expect demos of the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine℠ which provides instant pricing and lead times on 11 manufacturing processes and over 100 materials. Xometry will also have examples of custom parts manufactured through its Manufacturing Partner Network. The company will also meet with SOLIDWORKS User Group leaders to discuss global sponsorship opportunities.“We’re looking forward to kicking off our 2020 trade show season at 3DExperience World,” said Kathy Mayerhofer, SVP of Sales. “We enjoy providing demos of the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine℠ and meeting customers and user groups with a passion for CAD.”Xometry offers 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, injection molding, and urethane casting. In September 2019, the company launched Xometry Finishing Service, an online platform designed for customers to source post-processing work for parts that have already been manufactured. The new platform joins Xometry Supplies to create a one-stop-shop for all custom manufacturing needs from material and tool procurement to prototyping to production to post-processing.About XometryXometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch and NASA. Contact Information Xometry

Katie Bisson

240-252-1138



www.xometry.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xometry