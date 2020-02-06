Daniel L. Brockett, Partner with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, to Speak at TKG’s Managing and Preparing for LIBOR Transition: Practical Guide Event



Daniel L. Brockett, Partner with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Managing and Preparing for LIBOR Transition: Practical Guide Live Webcast

For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/managing-and-preparing-for-libor-transition/



About Daniel L. Brockett



Dan Brockett, Chair of Quinn Emanuel’s Financial Institution Litigation practice, was recently ranked by Benchmark Litigation as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America for 2018. He has been called an “elite trial strategist” by his peers, and has been consistently ranked among the top litigators by multiple leading publications. Law360, for example, recently recognized Mr. Brockett as a “Competition MVP,” and in 2016 the National Law Journal named him one of its "Litigation Trailblazers." He has achieved national prominence primarily for his work in the areas of securities, antitrust, commodities, and structured finance and derivatives litigation. Known as a cut-to-the-chase litigator with significant jury trial experience, Mr. Brockett has recovered billions for major institutional clients in federal securities, antitrust, and other suits against major Wall Street banks and other defendants. He is particularly known for his work in the plaintiff antitrust, securities, and commodities space, and was recently chosen by judges in the SDNY as co-lead counsel in an array of precedent-setting cases, including the credit default swaps antitrust case; the gold antitrust and commodity manipulation case; the ISDAfix interest rate benchmark case; the US Treasuries antitrust litigation; and the SSA bonds antitrust litigation.



About Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP



Quinn Emanuel is a 800+ lawyer business litigation firm—the largest in the world devoted solely to business litigation and arbitration with 23 global office locations. Firm lawyers have tried over 2,300 cases, winning 88% of them. When representing defendants, Quinn Emanuel’s trial experience gets better settlements or defense verdicts. When representing plaintiffs, Quinn Emanuel lawyers have won over $70 billion in judgments and settlements. Quinn Emanuel has also obtained five 9-figure jury verdicts, forty- three 9-figure settlements, and nineteen 10-figure settlements. FTI Consulting named Quinn Emanuel the biggest litigation firm in the world. The American Lawyer named Quinn Emanuel the top IP litigation firm in the U.S. and the firm as one of the top six commercial litigation firms in the country. We were voted six times as one of the four “most feared” firms by General Counsels at Fortune 500 companies — the lawyers they “least like to see” on the other side. The UK legal periodical, The Lawyer named us “International Firm of the Year.” Law360 selected us as Antitrust, Appellate, Banking, Class Action, Insurance, Product Liability, IP, White Collar, and Trials “Practice Groups of the Year.” Managing IP twice recognized us as having the “Best ITC Litigation Practice” and honored us with the “Patent Contentious West” award. Legal Business has named us “US Law Firm of the Year” three times, and our German offices have been named both IP Litigation and Patent Litigation Firm of the Year by JUVE, Germany’s most prestigious legal publication. Global Investigations Review, a leading legal periodical covering global white collar investigations, named us the “Most Impressive Investigations Practice of the Year.” Global Arbitration Review named us the 11th best arbitration practice in the world. Further information is available at www.quinnemanuel.com.



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



