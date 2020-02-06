Les Jacobowitz, Partner with Arent Fox, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Managing and Preparing for LIBOR Transition: Practical Guide Live Webcast



New York, NY, February 06, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/managing-and-preparing-for-libor-transition/



About Les Jacobowitz



Les has over 30 years of experience representing issuers, borrowers (including not-for-profits), governmental entities, underwriters, and financial institutions in domestic and international transactions. He has provided counsel on deals involving $25 billion or more, as well as restructurings and workouts of an additional $41 billion. He has worked with governmental entities, private companies, banks, investment banks and funds in all aspects of financing, including the lending, securitization, real estate, public finance, not-for-profit, health care, restructuring, energy & environment, and infrastructure & privatization financing areas and related litigation. He is also experienced in financings involving asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, collateralized loan obligations, and commercial mortgage-backed securities, representing issuers, investment banks, funds, liquidity banks, and credit enhancers. Discover more about Les here: https://www.arentfox.com/attorneys/les-jacobowitz



About Arent Fox



Smart In Your World



Founded in 1942, Arent Fox is internationally recognized in core practice areas where business and the law intersect. With more than 450 lawyers and professionals, the firm provides strategic legal counsel and multidisciplinary solutions to a global roster of corporations, governments, and trade associations.



Abstract



Effective December 31, 2021, the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) will be replaced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as a primary benchmark index. The impending transition is expected to disrupt the whole market structure and pose significant challenges and risks to financial institutions.



Firms of all sizes should now start preparing for the transition’s impact to effectively guard their interests and address potential risk issues. Practitioners must also keep themselves abreast of the latest developments concerning the shift, to effectively manage critical consequences on various fronts.



In this live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help financial institution executives and practitioners better navigate and address emerging LIBOR transition issues. They will also offer best practices in amending commercial loan agreements in light of recent developments.



Key topics include:



• LIBOR to SOFR: Transition Overview

• SOFR Volatility

• Impacted Instruments

• Regulatory Guidance: Updates

• Addressing Litigation Issues

• Amending Commercial Loan Agreements: Best Practices



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



