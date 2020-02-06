Millennial Death Doulas from Loyal Hands Are Assisting the Elderly and Terminal Ill with End of Life Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Loyal Hands Press Release

Loyal Hands is located in Central Florida yet serves clients all over the world through virtual consultations and travel. Contact their team via phone at 407-476-8506 or send online inquiries via email to care@loyal-hands.com. For additional information regarding their services, visit their website: loyal-hands.com Orlando, FL, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- At Loyal Hands, it is believed that preparing for death is one of the most empowering things humans can engage in, as it clarifies the life that has been lived. Their team, therefore, adopts a multidisciplinary and integrated approach to meeting the needs of those who are dying. The approach adopted by the team at Loyal Hands takes into account the spiritual and emotional needs of clients through contemplative compassion.Describing their services offered, the Loyal Hands spokesperson said, "Loyal Hands is a new frontier of end of life doulas. Our NEDA proficient doulas are patient-centered and family-oriented to provide mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual holistic support for our patients and their loved ones during the end of life transition. Our non-medical alternative approach is to encourage a positive end of life experience. We are Loyal Hands!"The NEDA proficient End-of-Life Doula (https://loyal-hands.com/about-us/) services offered by Loyal Hands is aimed at providing non-medical, non-judgmental support, and guidance to individuals and families that are passing through tough times of critical, transformative life changes.The team at Loyal Hands works with other caregivers and members of their medical team to ensure that self-determination is better fostered in clients, also gathering as much information as needed to encourage them to make informed choices regarding their end of life.Clients who are preparing for Death (https://loyal-hands.com/services/), as well as their families, can gain access to a wide range of benefits by working with the team at Loyal Hands. Some of the benefits clients and their families stand to gain include:• Non-Medical support, as their doulas refrain from offering medical support or related support including any clinical or medicalized tasks.• Non-judgmental support, as their team avoids imposing values on clients to avoid biases in decision making.• Family-centered approach, which incorporates individuals and their families into a unit of care. Their doulas do not take the place of partners, families or the place of care providers.• Holistic care, which encompasses biopsychosocial and spiritual aspects of the whole person, as well as provides services in the context of this understanding.Clients working with the team at Loyal Hands can also enjoy empowerment services, as their doulas promote informed decision-making while also fostering maximum self-determination for the individual and their families.Loyal Hands is located in Central Florida yet serves clients all over the world through virtual consultations and travel. Contact their team via phone at 407-476-8506 or send online inquiries via email to care@loyal-hands.com. For additional information regarding their services, visit their website: loyal-hands.com Contact Information Loyal Hands

