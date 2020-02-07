5 Techniques by InSync to Improve a B2B Site Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Kolkata, India, February 07, 2020 --



A few techniques that help improving a B2B site experience are:

1. 1. Implement Live Chat: Offering live chat support to customers allows effective communication with clients whenever required. It facilitates attending to clients’ queries or problem across locations and time zones, thereby catering to a much broader customer base.

2. 2. Mobile-friendly Website: The advent of omnichannel business and multi-device market, B2B eCommerce has coped up with the era of mobiles. Most customers prefer shopping on their handsets rather than the desktop, which makes it even more important for online businesses to develop a platform that is mobile-friendly and capable of delivering the required customer services.

3. 3. Offer Self-service in B2B eCommerce: B2B customers are observed to generally avoid the hassle of calling up customer support for every query. They are more comfortable in doing everything by themselves. To help them in this, the store owner must make sure that all important information regarding the company, products and services, its security and privacy policies, its pricing plans, etc. are available on the website.

4. 4. Provide Product Recommendations: An online store usually recommends products to customers, based on their search and order history. Such recommendations often directly increase sales. The same process applies to B2B stores as well.

5. 5. Easy Checkout is Crucial: An efficient B2B site experience includes a seamless checkout process. The checkout page must be capable of handling bulk orders, while also providing multiple payment options. A secure and quick checkout gateway is a must for all B2B sites.



Considering these points and implementing them on one’s online store can help improving the customers’ experience. When the customer experience is appreciated, the business has a very high prospect of flourishing.



About InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.:

InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. is a technology company based in India with the mission and vision of digitally transforming the way businesses work and deal with their data. We design, develop and integrate digital commerce solutions that accelerate growth and improve efficiency.



