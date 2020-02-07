Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires Todd Nolen as Key Account Manager

Press Releases Laboratory Testing Inc. Press Release

Todd Nolen has joined independent materials testing and metrology lab, Laboratory Testing Inc. as a Key Account Manager.

LTI Key Account Managers provide sales and customer service support to customers of the Lab. In his new position, Nolen will be responsible for assisting with project management, quoting and providing customers with ongoing support, industry knowledge and expertise.



Nolen is a graduate of Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Administration. He was most recently employed as an account manager with The Robert Wooler Company, where he handled the metal heat treating company’s key accounts. In this role, Nolen managed all customer orders, including intake, processing and certification. His previous position was Engineering & Laboratory Technologist with GKN Hoeganaes, where he oversaw testing and research of powdered metal materials.



About Laboratory Testing Inc.

