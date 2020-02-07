Healthy Energy Amazing Life Recipient of Two 2020 Beauty & Body Award Winners from delicious living

Press Releases Healthy Energy Amazing Life, LLC Press Release

Visit https://www.healthyenergyamazinglife.com Carrollton, GA, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "delicious living magazine," a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 34 years, announced the winners of its 10th annual Beauty & Body Awards today. delicious living initiated these awards to educate consumers on how to make trusted beauty and body-care purchases in a market increasingly saturated with new products and wellness claims."It has been incredible to see all the wonderful beauty and body-care products on the market that are clean and sustainable and that have a unique mission and story to tell," said Kristina Hall, editor-in-chief of delicious living.Healthy Energy Amazing Life, LLC / H.E.A.L is proud to be the recipient of 2 awards:Retailer Choice: Best New Product: Gold: H.E.A.L. ŐSIMAGNESIUM Night Time Body LotionConsumer Choice: Best New Product: Gold: H.E.A.L. ŐSIMAGNESIUM Night Time Body LotionMagnesium is an important mineral for a healthy lifestyle and an active life. Regrettably, most people do not typically receive the amount of magnesium that their bodies need. When one is deficient in magnesium, they can have a variety of symptoms like muscle cramps and muscle pain, insomnia, hypertension, hormone imbalances, low energy and/or fatigue, and, even osteoporosis.Melatonin is equally as important and not just for sleep. Melatonin has been known to play a role in protecting against viral and bacterial infections, preventing cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation and slows aging, preventing neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, improving menopause therapy, protecting against ionizing radiation, preventing macular degeneration, and preventing and treating cancer.H.E.A.L. is pleased to have ŐSIMAGNESIUM Good Night Body Lotion with Melatonin and OptiMSM selected by consumers and retailers alike as the Best New Product for 2020. Using magnesium, melatonin and OptiMSM topically is the most efficient and effective method to meet your daily needs.ŐSIMAGNESIUM is:· Scientifically Proven· 100% Natural· Cruelty Free· Silicone Free· Paraben Free· Optimal Transdermal Absorption· Extracted from the Untouched 250 Million Years Old Zechstein SeaŐSIMAGNESIUM Good Night Body lotion contains ŐSIMAGNESIUM Oil, melatonin, OptiMSM, shea butter and sweet almond oil. Dosage: 1tsp contains 130 mg elemental magnesium, 1.5 mg melatonin and 650 mg OptiMSM.About Healthy Energy Amazing Life, LLCWe are the exclusive distributor of OSIMagnesium products, Harmony's Ear Candles, Harmony's Essential Oils, BodyTox Lavender Patches, handcrafted plantain creams, Harmony's Mullein Ear Oil, Sovereign Silver plus more great and fantastic products. Our promise to you is providing education and products to help support your Healthy Energy so that you can have an amazing life.Visit https://www.healthyenergyamazinglife.com Contact Information Healthy Energy Amazing Life, LLC

