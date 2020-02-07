

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Alison M. Hashmall, Counsel with Debevoise, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Finalized Volcker Rule Amendments: Regulatory and Compliance Issues Explored Live Webcast

New York, NY, February 07, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/finalized-volcker-rule-amendments/



About Alison M. Hashmall



Alison M. Hashmall is a member of Debevoise’s Financial Institutions and Banking Groups. Her practice focuses on advising domestic and non-U.S. banking organizations and other financial institutions on a wide range of bank regulatory, policy and transactional matters. Ms. Hashmall specializes in matters relating to financial regulatory reform, including the Volcker Rule, total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC), single-point of entry resolution strategies and the preparation of living wills. She has represented industry trade groups in connection with advocacy efforts on regulatory and legislative proposals, and she has assisted clients in the policymaking process before federal regulators. Ms. Hashmall received her J.D. magna cum laude from New York University School of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif, a notes editor for the New York University Law Review, a Pomeroy Scholar and a Butler Scholar.



About Debevoise & Plimpton LLP



Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. More than 800 Debevoise lawyers in nine offices across three continents work within our integrated practices to serve our clients, who look to us to bring a distinctively high degree of quality, intensity and creativity to resolve legal challenges effectively and cost efficiently. The firm’s Financial Institutions Group provides peerless regulatory, transactional, compliance, litigation and enforcement advice to an array of financial institutions throughout the world. A seamless, integrated global team takes a tailored approach to clients’ business, financial and legal needs to assist them in reaching their goals.



Abstract



In fall of 2019, a final rule to amend the "Volcker Rule" was approved by the Federal Reserve Board and other agencies charged with implementing the Volcker Rule. In January 2020, the agencies proposed further revisions to the covered funds provisions of the Volcker Rule, requesting comment by April 1, 2020.



As highlights of the new provisions follow, regulatory and compliance issues concerning the rule are expected to arise. Thus, it is imperative for banking entities to be in the know of significant changes and proposed revisions.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments of the Volcker Rule amendments. Speakers will also present key issues and provisions surrounding this topic along with the best compliance strategies.



Key topics include:



• Volcker Rule Final and Proposed Revisions – Proprietary Trading and Covered Funds

• Implications for U.S. and Non-U.S. Banking Entities

• Regulatory and Compliance Issues

• Best Compliance Strategies

• Outlook



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ New York, NY, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Alison Hashmall, Counsel with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “Finalized Volcker Rule Amendments: Regulatory and Compliance Issues Explored.” This event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/finalized-volcker-rule-amendments/About Alison M. HashmallAlison M. Hashmall is a member of Debevoise’s Financial Institutions and Banking Groups. Her practice focuses on advising domestic and non-U.S. banking organizations and other financial institutions on a wide range of bank regulatory, policy and transactional matters. Ms. Hashmall specializes in matters relating to financial regulatory reform, including the Volcker Rule, total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC), single-point of entry resolution strategies and the preparation of living wills. She has represented industry trade groups in connection with advocacy efforts on regulatory and legislative proposals, and she has assisted clients in the policymaking process before federal regulators. Ms. Hashmall received her J.D. magna cum laude from New York University School of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif, a notes editor for the New York University Law Review, a Pomeroy Scholar and a Butler Scholar.About Debevoise & Plimpton LLPDebevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. More than 800 Debevoise lawyers in nine offices across three continents work within our integrated practices to serve our clients, who look to us to bring a distinctively high degree of quality, intensity and creativity to resolve legal challenges effectively and cost efficiently. The firm’s Financial Institutions Group provides peerless regulatory, transactional, compliance, litigation and enforcement advice to an array of financial institutions throughout the world. A seamless, integrated global team takes a tailored approach to clients’ business, financial and legal needs to assist them in reaching their goals.AbstractIn fall of 2019, a final rule to amend the "Volcker Rule" was approved by the Federal Reserve Board and other agencies charged with implementing the Volcker Rule. In January 2020, the agencies proposed further revisions to the covered funds provisions of the Volcker Rule, requesting comment by April 1, 2020.As highlights of the new provisions follow, regulatory and compliance issues concerning the rule are expected to arise. Thus, it is imperative for banking entities to be in the know of significant changes and proposed revisions.In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments of the Volcker Rule amendments. Speakers will also present key issues and provisions surrounding this topic along with the best compliance strategies.Key topics include:• Volcker Rule Final and Proposed Revisions – Proprietary Trading and Covered Funds• Implications for U.S. and Non-U.S. Banking Entities• Regulatory and Compliance Issues• Best Compliance Strategies• OutlookAbout The Knowledge Group Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group