Best Customer Experience in Corporate Payments: TIS at the TMI Awards Ceremony

The world's leading companies met in January to attend the TMI Awards ceremony. Among them TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH) from Walldorf.

The TMI Awards for Innovation & Excellence are regarded as a global quality benchmark for the treasury. Over 100 participants from all over Europe, North America and Asia, including executives from the 40 winning companies, traveled to the award ceremony to engage themselves with other industry leaders and to exchange views on current issues and challenges relating to treasury and payments.



The win of the TMI award for excellence in “Customer Experience” is also a perfect start to 2020 for the payment specialist from Walldorf, who celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.



Dr. Daniela Maruhn, Head of Customer Success at TIS: “We are very proud of winning this award. An outstanding customer experience is essential for our growth and our success. We live a customer-centered mindset and with our solution we implement best practice processes. The TMI award confirms our competence in product development and in customer support."



About TIS

Wassiliki Demiri

+49-06227 698240



https://www.tis.biz



