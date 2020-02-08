Xometry Announces Carbon Offset Program

Press Releases Xometry Press Release

Xometry is partnering with Dot Neutral, an organization focused on connecting businesses with carbon emission offset initiatives including reforestation, renewable energy, and capturing harmful gases. Each time a package is shipped from Xometry or a Xometry Manufacturing Partner, Xometry works with Dot Neutral to invest in a carbon emission offset initiative.



“Environmental sustainability is very important,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “As an industry leader and innovator, we need to help in the fight to slow climate change. Partnering with Dot Neutral allows Xometry to reduce our carbon footprint and hopefully will inspire other industry leaders and manufacturers to do the same. Xometry’s partner network approach also maximizes the utilization of existing manufacturing facilities. We will continue to find other ways to expand the impact of our efforts.”



Prior to launching the program, Xometry and Dot Neutral used the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator to estimate the impact of the initiative. Over a 3 month period, Xometry’s program will offset 463,000 lbs of carbon which is the energy equivalent of charging 26,031,439 smartphones.



About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for On-Demand manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides custom manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies around the world. Our international network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, and Urethane Casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Bosch, Dell Technologies, General Electric, and NASA.



About Dot Neutral

Dot Neutral provides hands-off, fully automated carbon offset purchasing for companies in the e-commerce, supply chain, and logistics industries. Through integrations with fulfillment software, Dot Neutral calculates CO2 emissions and immediately pairs them with verified carbon offsets. Dot Neutral supplies offsets in forestry, renewable energy, and energy efficiency projects.

