Kelley Kronenberg Hires Bruno Munoz as Director of Process Improvement

Goals for process improvement include streamlining the firm’s functionality and supporting the current growth.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 08, 2020 --(



Munoz’s focus is on creating processes within the firm that will ensure the most effective legal services are available to its clients. This includes improving the development and organization of the legal process, file intake within each practice group, improved workflow and creating a clear and engaging communication channel for all business units.



“As Director of Process Improvement, Bruno has the ability to immerse himself within the firm and optimize our growth. We welcome him to the firm and are excited to develop a more consistent and efficient operation for our clients,” said Michael Fichtel, Kelley Kronenberg’s CEO and Principle Partner.



Munoz is a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt practitioner, who brings significant experience in process optimization, performance improvement and project management. He previously worked at Nova Southeastern University as a Process Innovation Architect where his focus was on researching functionalities in project implementation and creating complete process plans to improve workflow. Most recently, Munoz worked as an ERP Business Manager at NSU where he collaborated with the human resources and finance departments to improve operations within the organization.



“Being able to determine what can work more efficiently within a company is key to developing a plan for growth,” said Munoz. “Joining Kelley Kronenberg in the midst of rapid expansion is exciting and I can’t wait to assist the firm in reaching the next level.”



Kelley Kronenberg has significantly, and strategically, expanded its services and attorney base over the past few years. The firm recently completed construction of a new two story, 35,000 square-foot corporate headquarters and celebrated its 300th employee milestone.



About Kelley Kronenberg

