Shannon Retzke Smith, Partner at Withersworldwide to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast

Event Summary:



The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) landscape has been evolving in recent years. With the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS’) and the U.S. Treasury Department’s continuous efforts to clamp down tax evasion and other criminal activities, complex reporting requirements have been instituted and several FATCA guidance have been released. Thus, significantly shaping this area of law.



As this trend is expected to continue, tougher compliance requirements and sanctions are expected. Businesses and practitioners must keep themselves abreast with the emerging updates in the regulatory paradigm. Revisiting their pre-existing practices is necessary to ensure compliance with the evolving FATCA landscape.



In this live webcast, tax attorneys Shannon Retzke Smith (Withersworldwide) and Matthew Lee (Fox Rothschild) will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the significant trends and updates in FATCA. As experts, they will dig deeper as they analyze critical issues and offer best compliance strategies to avoid pitfalls.



Key topics include:

- The Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act

- Emerging Trends and Developments

- Red Flags

- Mitigating Risks and Perils

- Best Compliance Practices

- 2020 Outlook



About Shannon Retzke Smith



Shannon is a Withers partner who focuses her practice on sensitive tax matters, which often involve negotiations with government agencies.



Shannon has significant experience in negotiating with government agencies on complex and highly sensitive tax matters including foreign bank account reporting (FBAR) obligations, the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), and the Internal Revenue Service’s 2009 Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program, 2011 Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Initiative, 2012 Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program, 2014 Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program, Streamlined Filing Procedure and other means of resolving U.S. income and reporting deficiencies. She is globally known as one of the go-to attorneys for individuals with US tax or reporting issues and has successfully represented hundreds of U.S. taxpayers across the globe.



About Withersworldwide



Withers is one of the world’s best-known law firms for privately held capital throughout the United States, in particular, among multigenerational, high net worth, and ultrahigh net worth families to service their family businesses and their global philanthropic endeavors. With 17 global offices including Connecticut, New York, California, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Our global team of experienced private client lawyers provide real-time, on-the-ground advice to clients in the locations where they live, work and invest and we continually look for opportunities to ensure our strong presence worldwide.



About The Knowledge Group, LLC.



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



