Brian McKeiver Named Kentico MVP for 2020

BizStream Co-Owner is named Kentico MVP for the ninth consecutive year.

Grand Rapids, MI, February 12, 2020 --



This award is an annual recognition given to the most active members of the Kentico community. Each year the Kentico MVP committee selects individuals who go to great lengths to help others and share their experience with the world. Candidates are chosen based on their activeness in providing technical insight on online forums, answering DevNet Q&A's, meeting at User Groups, and speaking at tech conferences.



“I am truly honored to receive this award from Kentico. To be recognized as a part of such a group of worldwide experts means a lot to me. I enjoy passing my knowledge on to the .Net and Kentico community to help developers, marketers, and business stakeholders get the most out of their investments into technology and the websites they provide to their customers,” says McKeiver.



McKeiver is one of thirteen 2020 Kentico MVPs worldwide. He runs a technical blog, mcbeev.com, regularly speaks at tech conferences across the nation, including Kentico Connection conferences, and hosts the Kentico Rocks podcast which covers Kentico EMS, Kentico Kontent, .Net and Azure tricks tips and best practices for developers.



Michelle Lentz

877-692-4978



www.bizstream.com



