Wildeck, Inc. to Present Space Utilization Seminars at MODEX 2020

Across the nation, warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities are under an increasing amount of pressure to increase throughput without compromising the bottom line. Jarman and Kamlager’s presentation will provide insight into the sustainable tactics used by “best in class” warehouses, distribution centers, stock rooms and manufacturing facilities to achieve productivity and efficiency goals. Seminar attendees will leave with a better understanding of how to optimize space, workflow, material handling and safety within their current facility’s footprint.



“As we work with our dealers and customers throughout the country, we see a tremendous amount of untapped facility potential,” said Jarman. “With this presentation, we hope to showcase solutions and best practices that can be readily applied to any facility and that create a healthy return on investment.”



Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Goodyear, AZ, Wildeck, Inc. is a member of MHI (Material Handling Industry Association), MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association), FMA (Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International) and the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors).



Wildeck is the largest manufacturer of structural steel mezzanine platforms, manual and automated vertical lifts (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs) and safety guarding products in North America. A complete line of industrial rolling ladders, custom-designed work platforms and other high access products are also available for the aviation assembly and aircraft maintenance industries. Wildeck products improve supply chain productivity and provide additional capacity, efficiency and safety in manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, third party logistics operations, automobile dealerships, retail backrooms and many other facilities. They are sold through a dedicated and experienced network of customer-service-oriented dealers and systems integrators nationwide.



About Wildeck



