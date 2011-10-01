SKB Adds Three New iSeries Sizes, 60 Sizes Now Available

Press Releases SKB Corporation Press Release

Orange, CA, February 12, 2020 --(



The new 3i-1208-3, 3i-2011-10, and 3i-2424-10 were created to accommodate some of the industry’s most requested sizes, and each has been engineered to provide maximum protection and functionality with a virtually indestructible construction.



Like all SKB iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Cases, the three new sizes are molded of ultra high-strength polypropylene copolymer resin, and feature a gasket-sealed, water- and dust-tight, submersible design (MIL-C-4150J) that is resistant to corrosion and impact damage (MIL-STD-810G). Other standard features include a molded-in hinge, patented “trigger release” TSA-retrofittable latches, snap-down rubber over-molded cushion grip handles, automatic ambient pressure equalization valve (MIL-STD-648C), and resistance to UV, solvents, corrosion, and fungus.



Individual model specifications are as follows:



-3i-1208-3B-E (empty)



Exterior dimensions: 12.86” x 9.7” x 3.83



Interior dimensions: 12” x 8” x 3.25”



Also available in this configuration:



3i-1208-3B-C w/cubed foam



-3i-2011-10BE (empty)



Exterior dimensions: 22” x 14” x 12”



Interior dimensions: 20.5” x 11.5” x 10.5”



-3i-2424-10BE (empty)



Exterior dimensions: 26.5” x 26.56” x 11.65”



Interior dimensions: 24” x 24” x 10”



Also available in this size:



3i-2424-10BC w/cubed foam



As with all iSeries cases, these three new sizes are proudly made in the USA and come with an unparalleled, unconditional Lifetime Warranty.



CeeCee Vandiver

714-685-5232



skbcases.com



