BYD Comes to ARA Show for First Time with 110V Forklift Charger

Orlando, FL, February 13, 2020 --(



BYD offers the only forklifts that can be fully powered using a 110V charger that requires no extra wiring and can be connected with a standard wall plug.



“BYD’s all-electric forklifts are one part of a total solution we offer to business government and consumers,” said Stella Li, President of BYD North America. “It is exciting for us to demonstrate our technology and innovative products at the ARA.



BYD forklifts can fully charge in under 90 minutes and can run 10 hours per day, seven days a week. The reliable batteries in BYD forklifts require zero maintenance and come with a 10-year warranty.



To learn more, visit BYD at ARA Booth 5470.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



Orlando, FL, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For the first time in its history, electric vehicle manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) will showcase the industry's only portable 110V Charger at the American Rental Association convention and trade show in Orlando.

