Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Promotes Robert Qaoud

Qaoud to serve as Director of Performance for insurance alliance.

St. Louis, MO, February 13, 2020 --(



Qaoud has worked at VIAA for the past six years in various capacities including in recruitment and as an Alliance Coordinator and also a Resource Facilitator. He will continue to utilize and strive to improve the company’s efficiency as an active liaison among prospects, VIAA and its members.



“Robert’s success in the insurance industry is based upon his outstanding track record and extensive industry experience,” said VIAA President JD Powers. “He earned this most recent promotion because he is the perfect liaison for our member agencies. We look forward to all he will accomplish in this new position.”



Founded in 2006, VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. The alliance generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



For more information about Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, call (314) 725-1414. St. Louis, MO, February 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently promoted Robert Qaoud to Director of Performance. His responsibilities include providing resources to member agencies, integrating new members into the alliance, and maintaining relationships with strategic partner carriers and vendors.Qaoud has worked at VIAA for the past six years in various capacities including in recruitment and as an Alliance Coordinator and also a Resource Facilitator. He will continue to utilize and strive to improve the company’s efficiency as an active liaison among prospects, VIAA and its members.“Robert’s success in the insurance industry is based upon his outstanding track record and extensive industry experience,” said VIAA President JD Powers. “He earned this most recent promotion because he is the perfect liaison for our member agencies. We look forward to all he will accomplish in this new position.”Founded in 2006, VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. The alliance generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.For more information about Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, call (314) 725-1414. Contact Information Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance