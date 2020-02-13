Matthew Lee, Partner at Fox Rothschild LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast



The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) landscape has been evolving in recent years. With the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS’) and the U.S. Treasury Department’s continuous efforts to clamp down tax evasion and other criminal activities, complex reporting requirements have been instituted and several FATCA guidance have been released. Thus, significantly shaping this area of law.



As this trend is expected to continue, tougher compliance requirements and sanctions are expected. Businesses and practitioners must keep themselves abreast with the emerging updates in the regulatory paradigm. Revisiting their pre-existing practices is necessary to ensure compliance with the evolving FATCA landscape.



In this live webcast, tax attorneys Shannon Retzke Smith (Withersworldwide) and Matthew Lee (Fox Rothschild) will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the significant trends and updates in FATCA. As experts, they will dig deeper as they analyze critical issues and offer best compliance strategies to avoid pitfalls.



- The Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act

- Emerging Trends and Developments

- Red Flags

- Mitigating Risks and Perils

- Best Compliance Practices

- 2020 Outlook



About Matthew Lee



Matthew D. Lee is a partner in the Philadelphia office of Fox Rothschild LLP. He is a former U.S. Department of Justice trial attorney who concentrates his practice on all aspects of white-collar criminal defense and federal tax controversies. He has extensive experience in advising clients on issues regarding foreign bank account reporting (FBAR) obligations, the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), and the Internal Revenue Service’s Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program and Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures. He has represented hundreds of U.S. taxpayers with undisclosed offshore bank accounts and assets. Mr. Lee has published numerous articles regarding the IRS voluntary disclosure programs and FBAR and FATCA reporting obligations and speaks frequently on these topics.



About Fox Rothschild LLP



Fox Rothschild LLP is a national law firm known for excellent client service and agility in problem solving. Our lawyers provide a full range of services to public and private companies, from startups to multinational corporations, and prominent individuals, including celebrities, athletes, artists and entrepreneurs. Founded more than a century ago, Fox has grown significantly in recent years and is now ranked in the AmLaw 100, with 750 attorneys in 22 offices coast to coast.



About The Knowledge Group, LLC.



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



