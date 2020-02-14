Multimedia Exposition, Developed by CROC for Alexander Solzhenitsyn House of Russia Abroad, is Recognized with GlobalCIO and Inavation Awards

The permanent multimedia exposition developed by CROC for the Moscow state-financed cultural institution Alexander Solzhenitsyn House of Russia Abroad has been shortlisted for the Inavation Awards 2020 in the "Visitor Attraction" category. The exposition revitalizes a traditional museum demonstrating adaptive reuse of an existing space and celebrating a high-tech design that expresses innovation through the use and application of cutting-edge technology.

Technologies implemented by CROC together with RAA, PITCH, Digis, and MKS help to create an interactive historical atmosphere that allows visitors to feel themselves as Russian expatriates and travel through the time and countries. Over 2,000 letters, images and books were digitized and are now presented to the audience on 54 screens.



“We have gained rich experience partnering with CROC. Thanks to advanced multimedia technologies, today, we can be on the same page with our visitors while preserving valuable historical exhibits. What I like most about this project is how the balance between cultural heritage and modern technologies contributes to the best possible visitor experience,” commented Viktor Moskvin, Director of the House.



“We are proud that CROC expertise has helped the museum find a new way to share historical content with visitors through the lens of modern technologies. Our easy-to-use solutions provide museum guests with a great opportunity for interactive learning and entertainment,” added Dmitry Shabanov, Head of Multimedia Solutions at CROC.



