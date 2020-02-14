Merck Animal Health is 2020 Sponsor of Disease Du Jour Podcast

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Boulder, CO, February 14, 2020 --(



“We are thrilled to have Merck Animal Health join us in this veterinary industry educational endeavor,” said Kimberly S. Brown, Group Publisher of the Equine Health Network. “It is exciting to have a partner as focused on veterinary education as we are to help us bring these podcasts to our audience.”



“Podcasting has seen incredible growth in recent years, and for the busy veterinarian, what better way to catch up on important disease developments, clinical techniques and research updates,” said Kathy Miranowic, equine marketing manager for Merck Animal Health. “There is so much happening in equine health, and Disease Du Jour is tackling the hottest topics. We were already big fans, and now proud to help bring the podcast to equine professionals throughout the year.”



Included in the topics that will be in the covered bi-weekly podcast in early 2020 are Joint Injections in the Field by Dr. Rick Mitchell on January 16; White Line Disease by Dr. Stephen O’Grady on January 30; and the Equine Disease Communication Center by Dr. Nat White on February 13.



Future Disease Du Jour podcasts brought to you by Merck Animal Health will be available every-other-Thursday throughout the year. You can find each podcast recording on EquiManagement.com or listen to/download Disease Du Jour podcast episodes from http://bit.ly/diseasedujour or your favorite podcast platform.



About EquiManagement

EquiManagement is a brand focused on the equine veterinary industry, serving veterinarians, vet students, vet techs and other equine industry professionals. EquiManagement has a quarterly print magazine, frequently-updated website (EquiManagement.com), two newsletters, an active social media, and it offers free online education—including RACE-approved CE—at EquineVETEdu.com. EquiManagement is part of the Equine Health Network (EQUUS, EquiManagement and Stable Management) operated by the Equine Network, which also offers the brands American Cowboy, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal and The World Series of Team Roping.



About Merck Animal Health

For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business unit of Merck. Through its commitment to the Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter at @MerckAH.



Kim Brown

859-227-7826



http://bit.ly/diseasedujour



