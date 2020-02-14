Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Receive press releases from AIM Equine Network: By Email RSS Feeds: The Ride Podcast by Horse&Rider Now Features Adoptable Horses

Boulder, CO, February 14, 2020 --(



While The Ride’s main focus is highlighting and interviewing great Western horsemen and -women, the conclusion of each episode includes a featured horse available for adoption from Horse&Rider’s sister program A Home For Every Horse. Where each horse is individually picked by the H&R editorial team. Behind every great rider is a great horse, which is why The Ride brings attention to horses in rescue organizations that deserve a chance to find a home they can succeed in.



“If just one listener adopts a horse because they heard about him through our podcast, we’d be ecstatic,” Host Michaela Jaycox says. “Even if the horse we’ve highlighted isn’t what our audience is looking for, we offer directions on how to access A Home For Every Horse to browse through all of available horses. And if a listener adopts a horse through this program, featured on the podcast or not, we want to know about it. We enjoy sharing these happy endings because, after all, that’s what will encourage others to consider adopting their next horse.



Listen to the The Ride where ever you listen to podcasts or here: https://player.pippa.io/5de69f056a67013366f9d24e?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1



Browse adoptable horses at https://www.equine.com/rescue-horses



About Horse&Rider Magazine.

Horse&Rider provides all you need to live your best Western horse life. Learn from top professional trainers, clinicians, and horsekeeping experts. Experience Western life, travel to Western destinations, and explore scenic trails. Horse&Rider is your resource to live today’s Western horse life. Boulder, CO, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Ride podcast, Horse&Rider’s bi-weekly podcast, now features an adoptable horse from A Home For Every Horse at the end of every episode.While The Ride’s main focus is highlighting and interviewing great Western horsemen and -women, the conclusion of each episode includes a featured horse available for adoption from Horse&Rider’s sister program A Home For Every Horse. Where each horse is individually picked by the H&R editorial team. Behind every great rider is a great horse, which is why The Ride brings attention to horses in rescue organizations that deserve a chance to find a home they can succeed in.“If just one listener adopts a horse because they heard about him through our podcast, we’d be ecstatic,” Host Michaela Jaycox says. “Even if the horse we’ve highlighted isn’t what our audience is looking for, we offer directions on how to access A Home For Every Horse to browse through all of available horses. And if a listener adopts a horse through this program, featured on the podcast or not, we want to know about it. We enjoy sharing these happy endings because, after all, that’s what will encourage others to consider adopting their next horse.Listen to the The Ride where ever you listen to podcasts or here: https://player.pippa.io/5de69f056a67013366f9d24e?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1Browse adoptable horses at https://www.equine.com/rescue-horsesAbout Horse&Rider Magazine.Horse&Rider provides all you need to live your best Western horse life. Learn from top professional trainers, clinicians, and horsekeeping experts. Experience Western life, travel to Western destinations, and explore scenic trails. Horse&Rider is your resource to live today’s Western horse life. Contact Information Active Interest Media Equine Network

Michaela Jaycox

(303) 253-6405



https://player.acast.com/5de69f056a67013366f9d24e?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AIM Equine Network