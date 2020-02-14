Kitchen Magic Earns Esteemed 2019 Angie’s List Super Service Award for 12th Year

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kitchen Magic Inc. Press Release

The award reflects the company’s consistently high level of customer service.

Nazareth, PA, February 14, 2020 --(



This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2019. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.



“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the Cabinet Refacing/Restoration and Kitchen & Bath companies in the Tri-State & Philadelphia markets were able to do it.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



“Our team is always finding ways to improve our efforts and processes. We question everything, small and large. The Angie’s List Super Service Award speaks to that effort and that's a great feeling,” said Renate Sprung, Kitchen Magic’s VP of Marketing.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For more than 20 years, Angie’s List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.



About Kitchen Magic: Celebrating their 40th anniversary last year, ​Kitchen Magic ​has transformed over 60,000 kitchens in the Northeast with their customized cabinet refacing process. Their unique process allows homeowners to renovate their kitchens in less time, with less stress and at an amazing value. Kitchen Magic is currently recognized by ​Qualified Remodeler​ as the 2019 Top Kitchen Performer, as well as number one nationwide in kitchen remodeling. Kitchen Magic is also a 12-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a seven-time winner of ​The Morning Call​ 's Top Workplace Award, and a Best of Houzz Award winner.



Contact: Linda Fennessy, Public Relations Manager

800.237.0799 x1455

