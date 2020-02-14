Press Releases Seed Play Love Press Release

Receive press releases from Seed Play Love: By Email RSS Feeds: Seed Play Love Founder Delivered Talk at Idaho Horticulture Expo

Seed Play Love founder delivered an extension of her TEDx Boise Talk titled, “The Unexpected Meanings of Flowers Revealed” at Idaho Horticulture Expo.

Boise, ID, February 14, 2020 --(



As a Cuban-American child, Monique fondly recalls being spritzed daily with a soft, violet fragrance from the island’s most iconic perfumery. This kick-started her relationship with flowers. Decades later, she carries on this same sensory tradition with her own daughter. A TV journalist turned marketer and entrepreneur, Monique went “on assignment” to unearth the true significance of flowers.



The Idaho Horticulture Expo is an annual event organized by the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association. Over 1,100 attendees come from Idaho and surrounding states to participate in industry seminars. Among the attendees are arborists, landscape and irrigation contractors, retail/garden center operators, growers and urban foresters. The expo was held at the Boise Centre on the Grove on Wednesday, January 15th.



About Seed Play Love

Seed Play Love is designed to bring families together over a season of shared experiences through adorable (and edible!) living backyard play tents. We are proud to be a woman and minority owned company. For more information, visit www.SeedPlayLove.com and follow us on facebook.com/seedplaylove or instagram.com/seedplaylove. Boise, ID, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Monique Evancic, founder of Seed Play Love, spoke at the 2020 Idaho Horticulture Expo in January in downtown Boise. Her talk was an extension of her 2019 TEDx Boise Talk titled, “The Unexpected Meanings of Flowers Revealed.” Monique is enthusiastic about recovering the vanishing story of the language of flowers and reclaiming their use as a powerful communication device for modern life. “Floriography” dates back to Victorian England when flowers were used as an alternative communication method in a largely repressed culture. 200 years later, flowers can continue to be handed out with a deeper intentionality... harnessing true flower power by crafting expressive arrangements that shout “go get ‘em,” or “cheer up,” or “I (heart) you.”As a Cuban-American child, Monique fondly recalls being spritzed daily with a soft, violet fragrance from the island’s most iconic perfumery. This kick-started her relationship with flowers. Decades later, she carries on this same sensory tradition with her own daughter. A TV journalist turned marketer and entrepreneur, Monique went “on assignment” to unearth the true significance of flowers.The Idaho Horticulture Expo is an annual event organized by the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association. Over 1,100 attendees come from Idaho and surrounding states to participate in industry seminars. Among the attendees are arborists, landscape and irrigation contractors, retail/garden center operators, growers and urban foresters. The expo was held at the Boise Centre on the Grove on Wednesday, January 15th.About Seed Play LoveSeed Play Love is designed to bring families together over a season of shared experiences through adorable (and edible!) living backyard play tents. We are proud to be a woman and minority owned company. For more information, visit www.SeedPlayLove.com and follow us on facebook.com/seedplaylove or instagram.com/seedplaylove. Contact Information Seed Play Love

Monique Evancic



www.SeedPlayLove.com

www.facebook.com/SeedPlayLove

www.linkedin.com/company/29284141

www.instagram.com/seedplaylove



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Seed Play Love