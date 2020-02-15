Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Scientology Information Center to Host Elegant Community Tea Party Celebrating Spring

The Scientology Information Center will host a Springtime Community Tea Party on Sunday, March 15th. The Center is located in Downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street. The event starts at 3pm and white gloves and fancy hats are suggested. Social and community groups are welcome. There is no cost to participate.

Clearwater, FL, February 15, 2020 --(



The coming of spring has been celebrated for centuries. Before the 14th century, spring was called Lent in Old English (also the Catholic religious observance) which meant spring. It was the time of the year when plants started springing from the ground. After a century, the season was referred as spring time and later on shortened to "spring." In Sicily, women make a pilgrimage to the garden of Adonis at the beginning of spring.



“Tea also has a long history,” said Ms. Skjelset. “The history of tea and its origins are ancient, dating back to China nearly 5,000 years ago. According to legend, in 2732 B.C. Emperor Shen Nung discovered tea when leaves from a wild tree blew into his pot of boiling water. He was immediately interested in the pleasant scent of the resulting brew, and drank some, thus starting a custom spanning centuries.”



The tea party will take place in the Information Center’s community board room located in the century-old building replete with 30-foot ceilings and marble floors.



The Center’s lobby houses 4 audio-visual displays and many videos covering the principles and beliefs of Scientology, the life of the Founder of the Scientology religion, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard and the Church’s ongoing humanitarian programs providing assistance to the community in combatting societal issues. The Center also serves as an event venue which showcases old-time radio-styled theatre performances, piano and musical concerts including operas and Broadway-styled performances.



Seating is limited, so guests must RSVP to attend. Please contact Mrs. Amber Skjelset, Scientology Information Center atamber@cos.flag.org or

727-467-6966 to reserve your seat.



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm, Sun-Wed and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs, and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



