NEAEP Joins EquiManagement as Official Media Partner

EquiManagement is proud to announce that the Northeast Association of Equine Practitioners (NEAEP) is now an official Media Partner.

Boulder, CO, February 15, 2020 --



The NEAEP is headquartered in Lockport, New York. The mission of the NEAP states that, “The NEAEP exists to encourage farriers and veterinarians working together for the well-being of the horse through communication and continuing education.”



“We are thrilled to have NEAEP as the newest partner of EquiManagement,” said Kimberly S. Brown, Group Publisher of the Equine Health Network and Editor of EquiManagement. “The NEAEP is a unique group that focuses on lameness and podiatry topics for equine veterinarians and farriers. The organization strives to encourage a better working relationship between vets and farriers for the benefit of the horse.”



“The NEAEP is excited to partner with EquiManagement,” said Dave Dawson, Executive Director/CEO of the NEAEP. “Providing continuing education to both farriers and veterinarians is at the forefront of the NEAEP’s mission statement. It is exciting to be able to have another avenue to help distribute the information that the NEAEP works hard to gather. Understanding the farrier/veterinarian relationship and its importance is an asset for working with the equine athlete today. The knowledge of business that EquiManagement provides the everyday practitioner is key, and the NEAEP looks forward to contributing to this mission



The NEAEP hosts an annual educational Symposium for equine veterinarians and farriers that includes a full day of wet labs and hands-on tutorials.



About EquiManagement

EquiManagement is focused on the equine veterinary industry, serving veterinarians, vet students, vet techs and other equine industry professionals. EquiManagement has a quarterly print magazine, frequently updated website https://equimanagement.com/), two newsletters, an active social media, and it offers free online education - including RACE-approved CE - at EquineVETEdu.com. EquiManagement is part of the Equine Health Network (EQUUS, EquiManagement and Stable Management) operated by the Equine Network, which also offers the brands American Cowboy, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal and The World Series of Team Roping.



About NEAEP

